DSK Hyosung Aquila 250 limited edition launched at Rs 2.94 lakh

The limited edition, just 100 units of which will be made, features three new colour schemes

3
photos
DSK Hyosung Aquila 250 limited edition launched at Rs 2.94 lakh
By Siddhant Ghalla on Feb 28, 2017

DSK Hyosung has introduced a limited edition of its entry-level cruiser, the Aquila 250. Just 100 units of this special bike will be available for sale. These limited-edition units feature three new colours – matte black and green, and desert brown. Mechanically, the limited edition 2017 Aquila 250 remain unchanged.

The Aquila 250 is a premium cruiser, powered by a 249cc DOHC V-twin engine that produces 26.57hp at 9500rpm and 21.37Nm at 7000rpm, and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. It rides on telescopic forks up front and hydraulic double shock absorbers round the back. It also features a front disc brake and rear drum brake setup. To stay true to its cruiser tag, the Aquila 250 gets a large 14-litre tank.

The limited edition units will be available at DSK Hyosung dealerships across India. They will be priced at Rs 2,94,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), a premium of Rs 10,000 over the regular bike.

