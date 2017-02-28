DSK Hyosung Aquila 250 limited edition launched at Rs 2.94 lakh

The limited edition, just 100 units of which will be made, features three new colour schemes

DSK Hyosung has introduced a limited edition of its entry-level cruiser, the Aquila 250. Just 100 units of this special bike will be available for sale. These limited-edition units feature three new colours – matte black and green, and desert brown. Mechanically, the limited edition 2017 Aquila 250 remain unchanged.

The Aquila 250 is a premium cruiser, powered by a 249cc DOHC V-twin engine that produces 26.57hp at 9500rpm and 21.37Nm at 7000rpm, and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. It rides on telescopic forks up front and hydraulic double shock absorbers round the back. It also features a front disc brake and rear drum brake setup. To stay true to its cruiser tag, the Aquila 250 gets a large 14-litre tank.

The limited edition units will be available at DSK Hyosung dealerships across India. They will be priced at Rs 2,94,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), a premium of Rs 10,000 over the regular bike.

