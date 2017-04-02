Delhi police working on quick response code for taxi travellers

The Delhi Police is developing a Quick Response (QR) code monitoring mobile app for taxi, autorickshaw and public transport, particularly to ensure safe travel for women passengers in the capital. The QR code monitoring system reads the details of the driver and the vehicle and allows a customer’s entire journey to be tracked.

“After the Nirbhaya incident, most women in the capital feel insecure using public transport, especially in the late hours. Even the metro rail has become too overcrowded, forcing people to use private vehicles and public transport. The main aim of the QR code, which will be monitored at a control room, is to improve security for women using public transportation, including cabs during late hours,” said Sanjay Beniwal, special commissioner of police, women safety, airport and modernisation, Delhi police, while inaugurating a two-day conference on ‘Safer and Convenient Taxi Operations in India’ organised by the Institute of Road Traffic Education, in partnership with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India and supported by Goodyear India. “The code of conduct is a must to set minimum taxi industry protocol and standards of customer service. These are service standards that can be improved upon by licensed operators, drivers and communications networks as they seek to differentiate themselves from other competitors in the commercial passenger vehicle industry. The taxi service industry in a country like India is expected to maintain high standards and provide a high quality of service to the hirer. The impression of visitors from India and abroad often can be influenced by the quality of service received from the driver of a commercial passenger vehicle,” said Trevor Wedge, former chief driving examiner for the Driver Standards Agency, UK.

“Taxi drivers are expected to be professional in their approach to the industry and to drive safely and defensively in all weather and traffic conditions. Both the driver and the vehicle have to be clean and presentable, the driver should have good knowledge of local routes, major and tourist destinations. It is in the interest of owners and operators to provide professional training to all drivers to ensure a high quality of service is provided to all customers," said Dr Rohit Baluja, director, IRTE.