Citroën C-Aircross concept revealed

The concept adopts more of an SUV shape; production model set to rival the Nissan Juke.

Citroën has taken the wraps off its C-Aircross concept, previewing a production model that will indirectly replace the C3 Picasso currently sold in international markets.

The C-Aircross is expected to be seen in production form later this year, with international sales set to begin early next year. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Nissan Juke.

The concept’s styling eschews the MPV look of the C3 Picasso for more of an SUV shape. Its dimensions are very similar to those of both the C3 Picasso and the Nissan Juke, and it has 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof and rear-hinged rear doors for easy access. Citroën says that aerodynamics have also been a focus point, with the model featuring air inlets on the bumper and front door guards, and a diffuser at the rear.

The interior features a heads-up ‘vision board’ display, in place of conventional dials, and a 12-inch touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard. There are also a number of storage spaces, including built-in storage bags concealed in the back of the seats as well an area for storing bags out of sight under the centre console.

Two side cameras replace the exterior mirrors, and the concept also sports the on-board high-definition dash cam system that already features on the C3. It allows the sharing of photos and videos via social media.

While the production C-Aircross won’t offer four-wheel drive, it will use Citroën’s electronic Grip Control system which helps in driving on difficult terrain. Engines will match those available in the current C3 and C4 Cactus, and include a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol and a 1.5-litre HDi diesel.

The parent company of Peugeot, Citroën and DS cars – PSA Group – had recently announced a return to India through a joint venture with the CK Birla Group, with vehicles and components set to go on sale here by 2020.

