Chevrolet Enjoy gets zero stars, Ford Aspire three in Global NCAP tests

Crash tests of Indian cars for 2017 highlight importance of having airbags as standard yet again.

The made-in-India Chevrolet Enjoy has received zero stars and the Ford Aspire has been rated three for adult occupant protection in the latest series of crash tests carried out by Global NCAP on cars under its 'Safer Cars for India' campaign for 2017.

Test results for the Chevrolet Enjoy, sold without airbags in its basic version, were dismal as the safety watchdog observed driver injuries would have been unacceptably high due to the lack of airbags and poor structural performance. It scored two stars for rear seat child occupant protection.

However, the Ford Aspire fared well in comparison as it is fitted with dual airbags as standard. It scored two stars for child protection. Interestingly, Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP technical director, suggested that the results could also be extended to the next-gen Figo since it is a hatchback version of the Aspire sedan.

Among the observations made by Global NCAP, the protection offered to the driver head and chest in the Enjoy was poor whereas in the Aspire, it was good. However, the bodyshell was rated as unstable for both the vehicles and they were deemed not capable of withstanding any further loadings.

Commenting on the results, David Ward, secretary general of Global NCAP, said, “Ford’s three-star result shows that basic levels of safety are achievable as standard in the Indian vehicle market. In contrast, we are extremely concerned about the poor result of the Chevrolet Enjoy. There is nothing to enjoy about a zero-star safety score and GM should be embarrassed that they are selling cars with such inadequate levels of occupant protection to Indian consumers."

Statistics by the government of India reveal that speed is the causative factor of deaths of over 64,000 people in road crashes every year, Rohit Baluja, president of the Institute of Road Traffic Education, said. “In 2014, our first year of Indian testing, the Ford Figo scored zero stars. This year, it has scored three. Ford has demonstrated that progress is possible and, importantly, this progress will save lives in India,” Baluja added.



