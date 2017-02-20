BS IV-compliant Suzuki Gixxer and Access 125 launched

The 2017 Gixxer range is priced starting at Rs 77,542; Access 125 BS-IV priced from Rs 54,302.

2017 Suzuki Gixxer SF.

2017 Suzuki Gixxer SF. 2017 Suzuki Gixxer. 2017 Suzuki Gixxer 125.
Feb 20, 2017

As the deadline of April 1 draws near, two-wheeler manufacturers are fast introducing their BS IV-compliant models. In going with the trend Suzuki Motorcycle India has now launched the 2017 Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles and Access 125 scooter with BS-IV and AHO (Automatic Headlight On).

While the Gixxers get new graphics and clear-lens LED tail-lamps, the scooter gets a new colour. While the rear disc variant of the Gixxer costs Rs 80,528, the drum brake variant is priced at Rs 77,452 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2017 Gixxer SF gets sporty graphics inspired from the Suzuki logo across all colour variants – Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Matt Black, and Pearl Mira Red.

The Gixxer SF Fi variant will be available in Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black with metallic matte black colour. The new Gixxer SF costs Rs 89,659 and the Gixxer SF Fi Rs 93,499.

The Access 125 scooter gets a new Metallic Sonic silver colour, as an addition to its existing line-up of five colour options. The Metallic Sonic Silver variant costs Rs 54,302 for the drum brake version and Rs 57,615 for the disc brake version.  

