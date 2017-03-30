BS-III ban deadline brings in big discounts

Manufacturers rush to clear stock of non-BSIV vehicles before March 31

BS-III ban deadline brings in big discounts

Representational image.

By Sergius Barretto on Mar 30, 2017

With the Supreme Court upholding the April 1, 2017, deadline on non-BSIV vehicles ban, manufacturers and dealers are showering massive discounts to clear stocks of BS-III vehicles.

The ruling states that no vehicle (non-BSIV) may be sold post-March 31. However, such vehicles can be registered later provided there is proof that the vehicles were purchased on or before March 31.  

Two-wheeler manufacturers are the most hit, with over 6.7 lakh vehicles in stock out of the 8.24 lakh non-BSIV vehicles. Honda is said to be offering discounts on scooters to the tune of Rs 13,500; on the Navi and other motorcycles to the tune of Rs 18,500; and on the CBR150 and 250, Rs 22,000.

Hero MotoCorp is offering Rs 12,500 discount and free insurance on scooters, a Rs 5,000 discount and free insurance on the HF and Splendor, and Rs 7,500 plus free insurance on all other bikes.

Most four-wheeler brands, when contacted, claimed to have sold their stocks already.

Manufacturers find selling the vehicles at a massive discount as an easier solution over others as scrapping the vehicles or upgrading them to BS-IV compliance is a technically demanding and financially unviable task. Another option, of course, is to possibly export to markets where BS-III emissions are still allowed. 

 

 

Sergius Barretto

Sergius has been a part of the automotive industry for 18 years, fixing, selling, training and consulting on all things automotive. Auto enthusiast by birth. Auto engineer by education. Now auto journalist by profession.

