BMWs and Minis to cost more

BMW 3-series GT.

By Saumil Shah on Mar 17, 2017

BMW Group India has announced a price hike averaging 2 percent across all products under the BMW and Mini brands, effective from April 1, 2017.

Currently, BMW has 18 cars in its product line-up sold across 41 outlets. The price ranges between Rs 31 lakh and Rs 2.16 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) and this hike could result in an increase by Rs 62,000 up to Rs 4.32 lakh. Mini has three cars in its India line-up sold through five exclusive outlets. Their prices range from Rs 25.60 lakh to Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and a resultant hike would range from Rs 51,200 to Rs 75,800.

BMW has attributed the hike to sustaining its business case. “In today’s economic condition, to maintain our exceptional brand positioning and continue offering a distinct value proposition to our premium clientele, we have decided to marginally revise the prices of the BMW and Mini products," said Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India.

While Mini launched the Clubman in December 2016, BMW introduced the 330i GT recently, and the all-new 5-series is slated for launch in a few months. Although BMW doesn’t share monthly sales figures, sources suggest that the 3-series GT and X1 are its volume drivers in India.

 

