BMW working on radical battery technology

Expected to reach production by 2026, the new technology is targeted at increasing battery capacity by 15-20 percent.

Share Tweet 27 views

BMW is developing new battery technology, initially targeting a 15-20 percent capacity increase. These batteries will use lithium-ion technology but swap liquid electrolytes for solid ones.

Other benefits include less weight and a reduction in the amount of safety protection needed due to the reduced fire risk. This also allows for the packaging and housing of the batteries to be revisited. BMW plans to have solid-state batteries ready for production by 2026 for its models, with long-term durability testing cited as a key reason for the delay.

The next development in the refinement of the company’s existing battery technology will arrive in 2018, in time for the international launch of the Mini Cooper E and the all-electric version of the next-generation BMW X3.

BMW will continue to develop its internal combustion engine technology, which is predicted to remain the most popular power source for its models, until at least the end of the next decade. The firm wants to improve the efficiency of its engines to 33 percent, compared with the 90 percent efficiency of its electric drivetrains.

Sales and marketing boss Ian Robertson said, “The internal combustion engine has a long way to go. We will improve the efficiency and mate them to electric vehicles in many cases.”

“Plug-in cars are faster, quieter and better accelerating but set new benchmarks for CO2 and economy. It’s all moving in that direction for legislation. We will drive to improve [engines] alongside electric powertrains,” he added.

Share Tweet 27 views



What's in this issue? The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus