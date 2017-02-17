BMW working on radical battery technology

Expected to reach production by 2026, the new technology is targeted at increasing battery capacity by 15-20 percent.

1
photo
BMW working on radical battery technology
Feb 17, 2017

BMW is developing new battery technology, initially targeting a 15-20 percent capacity increase. These batteries will use lithium-ion technology but swap liquid electrolytes for solid ones.

Other benefits include less weight and a reduction in the amount of safety protection needed due to the reduced fire risk. This also allows for the packaging and housing of the batteries to be revisited. BMW plans to have solid-state batteries ready for production by 2026 for its models, with long-term durability testing cited as a key reason for the delay. 

The next development in the refinement of the company’s existing battery technology will arrive in 2018, in time for the international launch of the Mini Cooper E and the all-electric version of the next-generation BMW X3.

BMW will continue to develop its internal combustion engine technology, which is predicted to remain the most popular power source for its models, until at least the end of the next decade. The firm wants to improve the efficiency of its engines to 33 percent, compared with the 90 percent efficiency of its electric drivetrains.

Sales and marketing boss Ian Robertson said, “The internal combustion engine has a long way to go. We will improve the efficiency and mate them to electric vehicles in many cases.”

“Plug-in cars are faster, quieter and better accelerating but set new benchmarks for CO2 and economy. It’s all moving in that direction for legislation. We will drive to improve [engines] alongside electric powertrains,” he added.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
See more about:  bmw technology, battery technology
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
BMW working on radical battery technology
Expected to reach production by 2026, the new technology is targeted at...
44 minutes ago   1 picture
Global sales of Toyota hybrids cross 10 million units
The milestone was achieved just nine months after total sales reached 9...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Chennai gears up for MRF Challenge 2016 finale
With over 100 points up for the grab over the weekend, the championship will...
12 hours ago   1 picture
Mercedes F1 appoints James Allison as technical director
The former Ferrari technical director will join Mercedes on March 1 to head...
13 hours ago   1 picture
Tata Motors, Microsoft partner to develop hi-tech cars
The Tamo Futuro concept will leverage Microsoft’s Connected Vehicle...
18 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Honda Renault
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  22%
 
Sometimes
  24%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 1986

Vote now
View previous Polls »