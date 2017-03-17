BMW G310 R India launch delayed

BMW Motorrad is going ahead with the launch of its big bike line-up before the G310 R hits the streets.

Motorcycling enthusiasts in India have been waiting for the launch of the BMW G310 R with bated breath since last year. Revealed in 2015, the expected launch date for this baby BMW has slipped from mid to late 2016, and later to April 2017. However, recently some information has come to light that reveals that the G310 R’s launch will now happen later in the year.

While it is true that BMW Motorrad will launch its operations in India in mid-April, the Bavarian bike maker will initially bring its big bike line-up to the market. These will include the company’s adventure bikes from the R1200 range, along with the six-cylinder K1600 range and even the neo-retro R NineT range. The bikes coming to India will also include the recently updated 2017 S1000R and S1000RR which were shown off at EICMA 2016.



BMW Motorrad has got showrooms in place for the launch next month, but from what we understand, it is in the process of identifying more showrooms across the country before it jumps in with the (comparatively) more mass market G310 R. This 313cc, single-cylinder bike, which was developed in collaboration with TVS Motors, has already gone into production at TVS’s Hosur plant, and the ball is pretty much in BMW Motorrad India’s court regarding when exactly to go ahead with the launch.



It won’t just be the G310 R that’ll be launched in India this year, though. The G310 GS, an adventure touring version of the R which was unveiled at EICMA 2016 as well, will also hit the Indian shores in 2017. However, its launch is expected to follow that of its naked sibling and we might get our hands on it near the end of the year.

