BMW Chennai plant completes 10 years

The plant started operations on March 29, 2007, and has assembled 57,000 cars since then.

BMW Chennai plant completes 10 years
Mar 30, 2017

Located at Mahindra World City in Chennai, the BMW Group’s India plant is celebrating its 10th year of production in India. The plant started operations on March 29, 2007, and has since then assembled over 57,000 cars.

In the 10 years of its operations, the BMW Group has steadily increased the number of its locally produced car models to eight. The two assembly lines at the BMW Plant Chennai produce the 1-series, 3-series, 3-series Gran Turismo, 5-series, 7-series, X1, X3 and X5 models.

Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, said at the occasion, “It is a day of great pride for all of us at BMW Group to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BMW Plant Chennai. The precision in quality achievements perfectly complement the advanced technology in the cars and the multiple facets of the luxury brand. In the years to come, BMW Plant Chennai will play a crucial role in fostering BMW Groups ambitions in India.”

The current level of localisation by the German carmaker at the plant stands at over 50 percent.
Dr Jochen Stallkamp, managing director, BMW Plant Chennai, said, “I congratulate the team for producing cars with more than 50 percent localised content and achieving the high international quality standards as any of the BMW production facilities globally. Highly qualified employees, remarkably refined systems and the most modern technology ensure that our production quality creates new benchmark in manufacturing of luxury cars in India.”

Located 40km north-west of Chennai, the BMW plant hosts state-of-the-art systems engineering, with more than 500 highly qualified employees and sophisticated manufacturing processes to produce premium cars with supreme quality standards.

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
