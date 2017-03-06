Best new car discounts this month

Here is a list of some of the most exciting discounts that you can avail at dealerships for the month of March.

1
photo

By Akbar Merchant on Mar 6, 2017

Buying a new car is always an exciting prospect and with a new month there are a host of new and exciting discounts on offer at dealerships across the country. But before you walk into a dealership, here’s a look at some of the best deals available on hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and MPVs in the market right now. Of course, remember to bargain hard for the best discounts.

Hatchbacks

Fiat Punto Evo
Save up to Rs 75,000
The heavily updated Grande Punto Evo comes with a long equipment list and solid build quality. The car is available at discounts ofup to Rs 75,000, for both petrol and diesel models.

Maruti Alto 800
Save up to Rs 45,000
The current-gen Alto got an update recently and now comes with new paint shades as well. Combined discounts and benefits amounting to  Rs 45,000 are on offer on select variants.

Maruti Celerio
Save up to Rs 40,000
The Celerio, the car that made AMT popular in India can be had with up to Rs 45,000 off. The petrol manual variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 backed by an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. Celerio CNG and AMT get discounts of Rs 40,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.


