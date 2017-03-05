Bentley Bentayga Mulliner edition revealed

The Bentayga Mulliner gets unique equipment to further the luxury quotient of the standard SUV.

4
photos
Bentley Bentayga Mulliner edition revealed
Mar 5, 2017

Bentley is set to introduce a new range-topping Bentayga co-developed with its in-house personal commissioning division Mulliner. Badged the Bentayga Mulliner, the new range-topper will be produced in limited numbers. It also offers a host of new features and equipment which enhance the luxury quotient of the car substantially over the standard model. 

On the outside, the Bentayga Mulliner features additional chrome inserts, Mulliner 22-inch Paragon alloy wheels and exclusive dual-tone paint, with a choice of over 100 shades.

Inside, the cabin gets a unique colour split with the front and rear seats finished in different upholstery shades with customers able to choose from a variety of combinations. The seats come finished in dual-tone contrast colour stitching, and the Mulliner also gets unique wood veneer, with the inserts transitioning from black to Burr Walnut as it flows along the car’s cabin. Also included in the range-topping SUV are Mulliner door sill plates and LED welcome lamps designed to project the company logo. Furthermore, rear occupants get a bottle cooler integrated into the rear centre console along with two Cumbria Crystal flutes.

Other equipment on offer includes a panoramic sunroof, a Burr Walnut-finished veneered picnic table and mood lighting.

Powering the Bentayga Mulliner is the same 608hp 6.0-litre W12 petrol engine as that on the standard Bentayga, with claimed identical performance figures of 0-100kph in 4.0sec and top speed of 301kph.

The Bentayga Mulliner will make its public debut at the Geneva motor show 2017.

Bentley launched the standard Bentayga in India in April last year at a price of Rs 3.85 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). Since its India launch, Bentley has added a diesel Bentayga to its international line-up with the Mulliner set to be its latest. It is yet to be seen if Bentley brings any of these new derivatives of the Bentayga to India. 

