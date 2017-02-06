Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS-IV launched at Rs 96,453

The naked bike is now BS-IV compliant and gets new set of paint schemes and body graphics; RS200 also made BS-IV compliant.

Share Tweet 4 views

Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

Recently, we told you about Bajaj bringing back the 200NS. The Indian bike maker has reintroduced the naked street bike at Rs 96,453, this time with a crucial change – it’s BS-IV emissions compliant. In addition to the 200NS, the faired RS200 has also been updated for BS-IV emission norms.

Now, like most Bajaj facelifts, the 200NS gets a new set of body graphics and paint schemes – Graphite Black, Mirage White and Wild Red. But, as before, the 200NS continues to be powered by a 199.5cc single cylinder liquid-cooled engine which also powers the RS200 and the KTM Duke 200.

The motor’s output of 23.52hp and 18.3Nm of torque too, remain unchanged from the older model which was launched in 2012. Also same are the bike’s 280mm and 230mm front and rear brake discs, its telescopic front suspension and the rear monoshock. However, at 151kg, it’s 6kg heavier than the older bike; the extra weight could be partly due to the modifications made for the BS-IV compliance.

It’s not like buyers weren’t spoilt for choice in the 200cc premium motorcycle segment. We already had the KTM Duke 200, the TVS Apache RTR and, more recently, the Yamaha FZ25. With the reintroduction of the Bajaj Pulsar 200, picking a 200cc bike is going to be tougher than ever.

Price details

Bajaj Pulsar 200NS price - Rs 96,453 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 price - Rs 121,881 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Share Tweet 4 views



What's in this issue? The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus