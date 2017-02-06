Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Mojo vs Himalayan comparison

With touring on the menu, we delve into some highly debatable topics to find out which of these three bikes serves its purpose better, and which one is more deserving of your money.

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Mojo vs Himalayan comparison
By Sherman Hale Nazareth on Feb 6, 2017

No motorcycle is bad in its entirety. Each motorcycle has its own identity, characteristics that make it unique and fun to ride once you figure out the techniques needed to harness its full potential. That isn't to say that they don't have their shortcomings. With the recently launched Dominar 400 from Bajaj creating waves of excitement and anticipation, we find out its purpose and its competition to find out if it really lives up to all the hype. With the Royal Enfield Himalayan in one corner and the Mahindra Mojo in another, we pit these motorcycles against each other in a showdown of design, versatility and value. After all, these motorcycles do hold the attention of the same category of buyers, riding-wise and budget-wise.

The powder room

While the Dominar 400 and the Mojo are styled along the lines of new-age, naked sports-tourers, the Himalayan is clothed in adventure-tourer garbs. Mahindra may admit that the Mojo is a tourer, but Bajaj has decided to call its motorcycle a power cruiser. When viewing this trio alongside each other, the Dominar does appear to have the most compact dimensions. While the Mojo has a facade that could seem bulky and awkward, it does have a certain charm that a few enthusiasts would really love. Let's face it, it does look rather intimidating and could be mistaken for a larger motorcycle. The eyebrow-like LED strips above the headlights may make the Mojo appear like an angry owl, but it does look quite nice. The Dominar 400's headlight setup on the other hand, while still quite beefy, looks more mature and proportional. And that mosaic-like LED headlight setup is fresh and appealing. The Himalayan simply towers over these two with its adventure-oriented styling. It displays a sort of raw, rugged charm. It has a purposeful, bare-bones stance that may not appeal to audiences who prefer smooth and flowing lines. 

The Mojo's instrument cluster consists of an analogue tachometer that lights up with the revs, and a digital readout for the speedometer and other information. It can, however, get a bit hard to read in direct sunlight and is overly bright during night riding, which reduces a bit of vision in completely unlit situations. Bajaj has given the Dominar 400 a split console, with the handle-mounted one being all digital and quite easy to read, and the tank-mounted LED strip housing the warning lights. However, with a full-face helmet on, the tank strip is way below your field of vision. The Himalayan keeps things simple with its instrument cluster, although things do appear a bit cluttered. It gets an analogue speedo, tacho and fuel gauge, and a digital read-out for the odometer and trip meters. The Himalayan is the only one here to get a temperature gauge and gear indicator. It also gets a digital compass for when there isn't a road in sight.

