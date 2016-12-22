Audi Q8 concept teased ahead of Detroit reveal

The concept will influence a future Q range-topper that will rival the likes of the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE.

2
photos
Audi has released a set of official design sketches of the Q8 concept ahead of its debut at the Detroit motor show in January. The concept is a near production-ready version of the upcoming Q8 SUV coupé that is set to top the carmaker’s line-up of Q-badged SUVs when it arrives in international markets in 2018.
 
When launched, the Q8 will rival the likes of the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE. It will share its engineering with the Q7, which is built on Audi’s MLB platform, and have a range of turbocharged petrol and diesel engine in V6 and V8 forms.
 
It will also be offered as a hybrid, as confirmed by the design sketches which show an e-tron badge used by Audi to denote its hybrid and electric models. The powertrain will also be offered in the next Porsche Cayenne.
 
The four-seat Q8 is expected to share many of the advanced systems being developed for the new A8, including a 48V electrical system, OLED high-definition digital displays, and the latest in autonomous driving functions.
 
As with the Q4 and Q6, the Q8 will adopt a five-door layout with a liftback-style tailgate for the boot. The car will measure roughly the same size as the Q7, which is some 5,050mm long and 1,970mm wide. The Q8’s slanting rear roofline will trim height and therefore headroom at the back, with around 50mm shaved from the Q7’s 1,741mm top. Despite this, an Audi spokesman said that the model’s roof drops later than its rivals, so boot space shouldn’t be hindered too much.
 
Talking about the concept, Audi design boss Marc Lichte said: “With the Audi Q8 concept, we have created a new spearhead within our Q model line. Its design strongly evokes sportiness and prestige. What’s more, we believe an important aspect of this show car is that it offers a spacious interior with four equally comfortable seats, even with the flat roofline.”
 
The Q8 concept’s design echoes elements of the Audi Ur-Quattro model from the 1980s, including the wide, flat C-pillars and prominent shoulders above the wheels.
