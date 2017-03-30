Audi Q3 1.4 TFSI petrol launched at Rs 32.20 lakh

The Q3 is now available with the petrol A4’s 150hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine; the only Audi SUV to offer a petrol variant.

By Jaiveer Mehra on Mar 30, 2017
Following the update of the Audi Q3 earlier this month, Audi has now expanded the SUV’s line-up to include a new petrol variant. Priced at Rs 32.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) – the same as the front-wheel drive Q3 2.0 TDI – the Q3 is Audi’s only SUV currently on sale to be offered with a petrol engine option.
 
Under the hood of the petrol SUV rests the 150hp, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the new A4, paired with a six-speed S Tronic automatic gearbox as standard. Audi doesn’t offer the petrol Q3 with its quattro all-wheel-drive system, with power sent solely to the front wheels. Audi claims that the petrol SUV is capable of returning 16.9kpl.
 
In terms of styling, there is little but the petrol SUV’s badging to set it apart from its diesel siblings on the outside with the cabin getting a different colour of brown inlays as compared to the front-wheel drive diesel model.
 
Equipment levels too are similar to its diesel siblings, with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, cruise control and Audi’s ‘Deluxe’ dual-zone auto climate control being offered as standard.
 
The petrol Q3 finds a direct rival in the Mercedes GLA 200 (Rs 35.18 lakh (ex-Delhi) with the BMW X1 currently not offered in a petrol variant.
 
Bookings for the new petrol Q3 are open at all Audi dealerships across the country.
