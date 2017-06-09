Audi joins pre-GST price-cut camp

Bids to clear stock before GST kicks in; focus is on A3, A4, A6 and Q3

Audi is the latest to join the list of manufacturers offering pre-GST (Goods & Services Tax) price cuts in India. Prior to this, Audi offered attractive finance and insurance schemes, along with a service package covering full maintenance, warranty, and wear and tear. Now, in addition to the earlier offers, the German company has reduced prices of its cars across dealerships. While it is focusing on four models namely, the A3, A4, A6 and the Q3, (details in the table below), discounts are available on other models as well.

GST is set to be implemented on July 1 and buyers are hesitant to purchase cars until then as prices are set to drop under the new tax structure.



Also, a lot of clarity is required on GST credits, especially with regard to dealer-held stocks. Thus, unwilling to hold on to inventories, manufacturers together with their dealers are offering attractive transitionary pricing and deals valid until GST kicks in.

Offers in Delhi, for illustration purposes:

Dealer Name & State Audi Delhi South, Audi Gurgaon, Audi Delhi Central, Audi Karnal, Audi Chandigarh, Audi Ludhiana, Audi Lucknow & Audi Kanpur Model A3 A4 A6 Q3 Variant Premium Plus TDI Technology TDI Technology TDI Premium TDI Ex-showroom Price INR 3,230,000 INR 4,330,000 INR 5,375,000 INR 3,420,000 Audi Rush Price INR 2,999,000 INR 3,699,000 INR 4,649,000 INR 3,049,000



