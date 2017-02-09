Audi eyes better fuel efficiency with new 1.4 petrol engine

Cylinder on Demand (COD) tech, introduced in the recently launched A3 Cabriolet, will feature on the upcoming A3 sedan as well.

2
photos
Audi eyes better fuel efficiency with new 1.4 petrol engine
Audi 1.4 TFSI engine from new A4.
Feb 9, 2017

Fuel efficiency seems to be the name of the game for Audi India with the company introducing the downsized 1.4 TFSI engine that took place of the 1.8 TFSI.

This engine, which first found a home in the new-gen A4, develops 148hp, 250Nm torque and is equipped with start-stop tech to help the A4 deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.84kpl in the official test cycle.

Audi seems to have taken this strategy a step further now with the recent launch of the revised A3 Cabriolet with a similar 1.4 TFSI engine that also features ‘Cylinder on Demand’ (COD) technology. 

This engine has 150hp on tap (down by 27 hp) and a similar torque output of 250 Nm. Fuel efficiency though has dramatically improved, going from a claimed 16.60 to 19.20kpl – an increase of 15.7 percent. This engine will do duty in the upcoming A3 sedan as well and will show similar gains in fuel efficiency.  

COD technology has featured on larger Audi engines in the past, but this is the first time the carmaker has introduced it on a smaller engine in India.

At low and medium loads, COD deactivates two of the four cylinders temporarily, by closing their valves (with Audi valve-lift system). If the driver accelerates powerfully, it switches back instantaneously into four-cylinder mode. The start-stop tech switches the engine off if the vehicle is stationary and the brake is engaged, for improved efficiency.

Mark Narakaden

 

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  audi a3 petrol
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Audi 1.4 TFSI engine from new A4.
Trending Now
Latest News
New cars for 2017: Upcoming sedans
Here is an exhaustive list of all the new sedans due to be launched over the...
3 minutes ago   1 picture
Aprilia SR150 Race launched at Rs 70,288
The SR150 Race features MotoGP-inspired body graphics along with an...
36 minutes ago   1 picture
All-new Hyundai Verna coming to India this year
2017 Hyundai Verna to rival the likes of the updated Honda City, Ciaz, Vento...
58 minutes ago   1 picture
Audi eyes better fuel efficiency with new 1.4 petrol engine
Cylinder on Demand (COD) tech, introduced in the recently launched A3...
1 hour ago   2 pictures
Maruti Baleno RS 1.0 India launch on March 3, 2017
India-spec Baleno RS will be powered by a detuned 102hp, 1.0-litre,...
3 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  21%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 1577

Vote now
View previous Polls »