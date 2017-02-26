Aston Martin Vantage Red Bull Racing edition revealed

V8 and V12 Vantages get a number of cosmetic changes; remain mechanically unchanged; Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen to sign inspection plates.

4
photos
Aston Martin Vantage Red Bull Racing edition revealed
Feb 26, 2017

Aston Martin has launched Red Bull Racing editions of the V8 and V12 Vantage in international markets to celebrate its innovation partnership with the Formula 1 team that will spawn the AM-RB 001 hypercar.   

The cars are finished in Red Bull Racing's Mariana Blue paint as standard, although gloss Tungsten Silver and satin Mariana Blue are available as an option. There are red accents and yellow brake calipers, mimicking the Formula 1 team's livery. The car’s front splitter, diffuser, grille and side strakes are all made of carbon fibre.

Inside, the trend continues with headrests that bear Red Bull Racing embroidery, carbon-fibre trim, diamond-quilted leather seats and an Alcantara steering wheel. Red Bull Racing's Formula 1 drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, have been called upon to sign the inspection plates of cars if a buyer requests for one to do so.

No mechanical changes have been made, so the V8 model gets a 436hp 4.7-litre unit and the V12 a 5.9-litre engine with 573hp.

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said: “Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin’s DNA and both the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers.”

“With the 2017 Formula One championship set to begin soon, I hope that the purchase of these models will bring the racing season that little bit closer for those lucky few customers who can’t wait for it to begin."

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
See more about:  aston martin
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Aston Martin Vantage Red Bull Racing edition revealed
V8 and V12 Vantages get a number of cosmetic changes; remain mechanically...
56 minutes ago   4 pictures
Ferrari readying LaFerrari-based special anniversary model
Patent images show a familiar LaFerrari shape but with some futuristic...
17 hours ago   4 pictures
Italdesign to launch V10 supercar at Geneva
Just five units of the design house’s first own-brand model will be...
22 hours ago   2 pictures
Mercedes-AMG reveals three new special models
All three limited-edition models feature unique colour and trim...
1 day 1 hour ago   5 pictures
Volkswagen Arteon teased ahead of Geneva debut
Essentially a successor to the Passat CC, the Arteon will rival the BMW...
1 day 15 hours ago   2 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  20%
 
Sometimes
  24%
 
Never
  55%
TOTAL VOTES: 2474

Vote now
View previous Polls »