Aston Martin Vantage Red Bull Racing edition revealed

V8 and V12 Vantages get a number of cosmetic changes; remain mechanically unchanged; Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen to sign inspection plates.

Aston Martin has launched Red Bull Racing editions of the V8 and V12 Vantage in international markets to celebrate its innovation partnership with the Formula 1 team that will spawn the AM-RB 001 hypercar.

The cars are finished in Red Bull Racing's Mariana Blue paint as standard, although gloss Tungsten Silver and satin Mariana Blue are available as an option. There are red accents and yellow brake calipers, mimicking the Formula 1 team's livery. The car’s front splitter, diffuser, grille and side strakes are all made of carbon fibre.

Inside, the trend continues with headrests that bear Red Bull Racing embroidery, carbon-fibre trim, diamond-quilted leather seats and an Alcantara steering wheel. Red Bull Racing's Formula 1 drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, have been called upon to sign the inspection plates of cars if a buyer requests for one to do so.

No mechanical changes have been made, so the V8 model gets a 436hp 4.7-litre unit and the V12 a 5.9-litre engine with 573hp.

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said: “Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin’s DNA and both the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers.”

“With the 2017 Formula One championship set to begin soon, I hope that the purchase of these models will bring the racing season that little bit closer for those lucky few customers who can’t wait for it to begin."

