Aston Martin launches hardcore AMR sub-brand

High performance AMR variants will be created for all future Aston Martin model ranges; will produce road-legal and track-only versions.

2
photos
Aston Martin launches hardcore AMR sub-brand
Mar 12, 2017

British carmaker Aston Martin has launched an all-new, limited edition hardcore performance AMR sub-brand. To show just what the sub-brand is capable of, the carmaker revealed the Rapide AMR and Vantage AMR Pro at the Geneva motor show.

All future Aston Martin model ranges, including its upcoming SUV, will be receiving the AMR treatment. These models will offer enhanced performance, sharper dynamics and more extreme styling. Described by Aston Martin chief creative officer, Marek Reichman, as the “cherry on the cake” of every model in its range, AMR cars will be road-legal, while AMR Pro cars will be track-only and developed separately from other models by the Q by Aston Martin bespoke division.

The Rapide AMR is described by its makers as “the world’s most thrilling four door”. It is powered by the 600hp V12 from the Vantage GT12, running through a new quad exhaust system, and has a top speed of 338kph.

It is finished in Stirling Green with lime green accents, has 21-inch wheels and a revised grille, front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser and aero spoiler on the rear. Inside, there is extensive use of carbon fibre, including lightweight seats and trims. The car will be limited to 210 units.

The Vantage AMR Pro is powered by a 507hp version of the championship-winning GT4’s V8 race engine. It also has race-spec adjustable suspension, engine and transmissions mounts and centre lock wheels and race tyres. Aston Martin says it offers “inspirational handling precision and exceptional levels of grip and traction.”

Also painted Stirling Green with lime green accents, it uses the bonnet and rear wing of the firm’s World Endurance Championship-winning racers. Other details include new front bumper, grille, splitter and rear diffuser designs. Inside, carbon fibre dominates again, along with a roll cage. Just seven Vantage AMR Pro cars will be sold in total.

Owners of AMR cars will be offered driving tuition, just as Vulcan buyers were.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
See more about:  aston martin, aston martin amr
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Aston Martin launches hardcore AMR sub-brand
High performance AMR variants will be created for all future Aston Martin...
26 minutes ago   2 pictures
Rolls-Royce brings three bespoke models to Geneva
Models include the Ghost Elegance which is finished in a paint made from...
4 hours ago   3 pictures
Kawasaki ZX-10RR launched at Rs 21.9 lakh
Limited-run ZX-10RR gets track-focused changes; powered by a 200hp, 998cc...
18 hours ago   1 picture
Renault Duster petrol automatic coming soon
The petrol automatic Duster will use the same 1.6-litre motor from the...
19 hours ago   1 picture
Pininfarina H600 hybrid concept revealed
Co-developed with a Hong Kong-based EV firm, the H600 concept is powered by...
22 hours ago   5 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  64%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  19%
TOTAL VOTES: 1353

Vote now
View previous Polls »