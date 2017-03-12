Aston Martin launches hardcore AMR sub-brand

High performance AMR variants will be created for all future Aston Martin model ranges; will produce road-legal and track-only versions.

British carmaker Aston Martin has launched an all-new, limited edition hardcore performance AMR sub-brand. To show just what the sub-brand is capable of, the carmaker revealed the Rapide AMR and Vantage AMR Pro at the Geneva motor show.

All future Aston Martin model ranges, including its upcoming SUV, will be receiving the AMR treatment. These models will offer enhanced performance, sharper dynamics and more extreme styling. Described by Aston Martin chief creative officer, Marek Reichman, as the “cherry on the cake” of every model in its range, AMR cars will be road-legal, while AMR Pro cars will be track-only and developed separately from other models by the Q by Aston Martin bespoke division.

The Rapide AMR is described by its makers as “the world’s most thrilling four door”. It is powered by the 600hp V12 from the Vantage GT12, running through a new quad exhaust system, and has a top speed of 338kph.

It is finished in Stirling Green with lime green accents, has 21-inch wheels and a revised grille, front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser and aero spoiler on the rear. Inside, there is extensive use of carbon fibre, including lightweight seats and trims. The car will be limited to 210 units.

The Vantage AMR Pro is powered by a 507hp version of the championship-winning GT4’s V8 race engine. It also has race-spec adjustable suspension, engine and transmissions mounts and centre lock wheels and race tyres. Aston Martin says it offers “inspirational handling precision and exceptional levels of grip and traction.”

Also painted Stirling Green with lime green accents, it uses the bonnet and rear wing of the firm’s World Endurance Championship-winning racers. Other details include new front bumper, grille, splitter and rear diffuser designs. Inside, carbon fibre dominates again, along with a roll cage. Just seven Vantage AMR Pro cars will be sold in total.

Owners of AMR cars will be offered driving tuition, just as Vulcan buyers were.

