Aston Martin AM-RB 001 engine details revealed

The hypercar is expected to produce 912hp from a Cosworth 6.5-litre V12 engine; only 150 units for road and 25 track-only units to be made.

1
photo
Aston Martin AM-RB 001 engine details revealed
Feb 23, 2017

Aston Martin has confirmed that the AM-RB 001 hypercar – which has been built in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies – will use a Cosworth 6.5-litre V12 engine. The engine will be mated to a seven-speed gearbox supplied by Ricardo.

The carmaker said it chose to work with Cosworth and Ricardo for “their unrivalled expertise and willingness to push the performance boundaries.”

The AM-RB 001 hypercar is expected to produce 912hp from its high-revving, naturally aspirated drivetrain. It will be built upon a carbon-fibre Monocell that is provided by longstanding Aston Martin partner Multimatic. Total kerb weight is therefore expected to be less than one tonne, and Aston Martin backs this up with claims for a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

The car will also use an F1-inspired energy recovery system (ERS) to harvest kinetic energy from braking, with electric carmaker Rimac supplying lightweight hybrid batteries. Braking will be handled by Alcon and Surface Transforms calipers and carbon discs, while Bosche will supply the engine control unit, traction control unit and electronic stability programme systems.

Aston Martin has also confirmed that Wipac, a British lighting manufacturer, has developed the car’s LED headlights and tail-lights.

The AM-RB 001 will be built in a total of 150 units for the road and 25 track-only versions.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
See more about:  aston martin amrb 001, red bull
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Aston Martin AM-RB 001 engine details revealed
The hypercar is expected to produce 912hp from a Cosworth 6.5-litre V12...
1 minute ago   1 picture
Geneva debut for Toyota’s i-TRIL electric concept
The EV concept will showcase Toyota’s vision for urban mobility in...
1 hour ago   1 picture
New 764hp Pagani Huayra Roadster revealed
The drop-top hypercar is 80kg lighter than its coupé sibling; only 100...
14 hours ago   4 pictures
Maruti SHVS line-up crosses one lakh sales milestone
Maruti achieves the sales milestone 18 months after launching its first...
16 hours ago   1 picture
Tata Tiago petrol AMT to come in two variants
Tata is expected to offer the AMT gearbox option on the top XZ and XT trims...
16 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  20%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  55%
TOTAL VOTES: 2306

Vote now
View previous Polls »