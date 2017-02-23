Aston Martin AM-RB 001 engine details revealed

The hypercar is expected to produce 912hp from a Cosworth 6.5-litre V12 engine; only 150 units for road and 25 track-only units to be made.

Aston Martin has confirmed that the AM-RB 001 hypercar – which has been built in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies – will use a Cosworth 6.5-litre V12 engine. The engine will be mated to a seven-speed gearbox supplied by Ricardo.

The carmaker said it chose to work with Cosworth and Ricardo for “their unrivalled expertise and willingness to push the performance boundaries.”

The AM-RB 001 hypercar is expected to produce 912hp from its high-revving, naturally aspirated drivetrain. It will be built upon a carbon-fibre Monocell that is provided by longstanding Aston Martin partner Multimatic. Total kerb weight is therefore expected to be less than one tonne, and Aston Martin backs this up with claims for a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

The car will also use an F1-inspired energy recovery system (ERS) to harvest kinetic energy from braking, with electric carmaker Rimac supplying lightweight hybrid batteries. Braking will be handled by Alcon and Surface Transforms calipers and carbon discs, while Bosche will supply the engine control unit, traction control unit and electronic stability programme systems.

Aston Martin has also confirmed that Wipac, a British lighting manufacturer, has developed the car’s LED headlights and tail-lights.

The AM-RB 001 will be built in a total of 150 units for the road and 25 track-only versions.

