Aravind and Metge to lead TVS charge in Indian Baja

Other big names set to take part in the Indian Baja 2017 include Hero’s CS Santosh.

Mar 21, 2017

Sherco TVS riders Aravind and Adrien Metge will be leading the team’s line up in the Indian Baja Rally scheduled to be held next month in Rajasthan. The four bike lineup, consisting of RTR 450 motorcycles, will be completed by Desert Storm winner R Nataraj and 2016 National Rally Champion Abdul Wahid Tanveer.

The 2017 Indian Baja is a part of Dakar Challenge this year, with the winner getting a free entry to participate in the 2017 Merzouga Rally followed by the 40th edition of the Dakar Rally in 2018.

B Selvaraj, Head, TVS Racing said “We are thrilled to see our star rider Aravind KP back in the game along with Tanveer and Nataraj who are in top form. The addition of Adrien Metge from Sherco is a big boost to the team as he brings considerable experience to the table and our young racers will be inspired by his presence”

TVS Racing rider profile:

Aravind KP: First Indian rider for Sherco TVS Rally Factory team. 17 championships in domestic and international circuit.

Adrien Metge:  Frenchman has been a Brazilian Enduro and rally winner in 2014/2015. Finished 22nd in Dakar 2017 for Sherco-TVS.

R Nataraj:  Eight National Championships in dirt track, rallying and motocross. Won Desert Storm 2017 overall.

Abdul Wahid Tanveer: Three national Championships in rallying and supercross.

