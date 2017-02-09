Aprilia SR150 Race launched at Rs 70,288

The SR150 Race features MotoGP-inspired body graphics along with an acceleration enhancement kit.

1
photo
Aprilia SR150 Race launched at Rs 70,288
By Jaiveer Mehra on Feb 9, 2017

Aprilia has launched a new special edition of its scooter, the SR150, badged the SR150 Race. Compared to its standard sibling, the race comes with MotoGP-inspired body graphics along with red finish to some visible components.

The SR150 Race comes finished in a grey shade, along with red and green body graphics inspired from the bike maker’s RS-GP race bike. Additionally, the front brake calliper now comes finished in gold and the rear shock absorber comes finished in red. Also available is a race boom exhaust as an add-on accessory. The scooter sits on 14-inch ‘Fluo Rosso’ red alloy wheels as standard.

Under the hood, the bike continues to be powered by the standard SR150’s 154.8cc single-cylinder engine but now gets an acceleration enhancement kit to give it a spring in its step. Aprilia also says that it has tweaked the CVT gearbox for improved acceleration.

The SR150 Race is priced at Rs 70,288 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), a premium of about Rs 3,088 over the standard SR150 which is priced at Rs 67,200 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Take a closer look at the SR150 Race in our image gallery.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  sr150, race
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
New cars for 2017: Upcoming sedans
Here is an exhaustive list of all the new sedans due to be launched over the...
3 minutes ago   1 picture
Aprilia SR150 Race launched at Rs 70,288
The SR150 Race features MotoGP-inspired body graphics along with an...
36 minutes ago   1 picture
All-new Hyundai Verna coming to India this year
2017 Hyundai Verna to rival the likes of the updated Honda City, Ciaz, Vento...
58 minutes ago   1 picture
Audi eyes better fuel efficiency with new 1.4 petrol engine
Cylinder on Demand (COD) tech, introduced in the recently launched A3...
1 hour ago   2 pictures
Maruti Baleno RS 1.0 India launch on March 3, 2017
India-spec Baleno RS will be powered by a detuned 102hp, 1.0-litre,...
3 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  21%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 1577

Vote now
View previous Polls »