Aprilia SR150 Race launched at Rs 70,288

The SR150 Race features MotoGP-inspired body graphics along with an acceleration enhancement kit.

Aprilia has launched a new special edition of its scooter, the SR150, badged the SR150 Race. Compared to its standard sibling, the race comes with MotoGP-inspired body graphics along with red finish to some visible components.

The SR150 Race comes finished in a grey shade, along with red and green body graphics inspired from the bike maker’s RS-GP race bike. Additionally, the front brake calliper now comes finished in gold and the rear shock absorber comes finished in red. Also available is a race boom exhaust as an add-on accessory. The scooter sits on 14-inch ‘Fluo Rosso’ red alloy wheels as standard.

Under the hood, the bike continues to be powered by the standard SR150’s 154.8cc single-cylinder engine but now gets an acceleration enhancement kit to give it a spring in its step. Aprilia also says that it has tweaked the CVT gearbox for improved acceleration.

The SR150 Race is priced at Rs 70,288 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), a premium of about Rs 3,088 over the standard SR150 which is priced at Rs 67,200 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Take a closer look at the SR150 Race in our image gallery.

