Aprilia SR150 Race launch today

SR150 Race to get Moto GP-inspired graphics along with red cosmetic bits.

Aprilia SR150

Aprilia is set to launch a new special edition of its scooter, the SR150, badged the SR150 Race later today. As per details leaked online about the upcoming scooter, it will come with race-inspired body graphics along with red finish to some visible components.

The leaked images show that the SR150 Race will come finished in a grey shade, along with red and green body graphics seemingly inspired from the bike maker’s 2016 Moto GP bike. The overall paint scheme of the SR150 Race is expected to emulate the 2016 Moto GP bike which comes with a black front and red rear rim.

While no details were listed about the Race’s mechanicals, dealers are saying that the scooter will feature a bump up in power as compared to its standard sibling.

As per dealers the SR150 Race is expected to cost in the region of Rs 87,000 (on-road, Mumbai).

