Aprilia and Vespa merchandise now on Amazon India

The popular e-commerce website will offer a wide range of Aprilia and Vespa merchandise and accessories.

1
photo
By Priyadarshan Bawikar on Mar 28, 2017
By Priyadarshan Bawikar on Mar 28, 2017

Auto enthusiasts certainly love auto-themed merchandise. Until now, the only way fans of the Aprilia and Vespa marques could get their hands on branded merchandise from these Italian legends was to walk into one of the company's showrooms. Now, however, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, the company which owns Vespa and Aprilia has tied up one of the biggest e-commerce websites in the country, Amazon India, to offer a wide variety of branded merchandise to online customers.

With the mantra "Designed in Italy and Made for India", two-wheeler enthusiasts and fans of these brands can buy fashion apparel such as Vespa and Aprilia-branded shirts, jackets and t-shirts along with other merchandise such as iPad sleeves, phone cases, bandanas and much more. Those who like this branding on functional, safety-oriented products to be used n their bikes will also be able to get helmets. Piaggio and Amazon India promise to have many more enticing products to hit the website in the near future.

Speaking about this collaboration, Suchit Subhas, the head of automotive category for Amazon India commented, "Automotive on Amazon.in is one of the fastest growing categories with customers purchasing various products such as helmets, gloves, knee guards, etc. We shall continue to explore many more such synergetic partnerships to offer our customers the best of selection on Amazon.”

This is not the first time that Piaggio has tied up with an Indian e-commerce entity. Recently, the company strengthened its online presence by making the Vespa scooters and the Aprilia SR150 available through Paytm.
 

