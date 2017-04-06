Apollo launches new motorcycle and SUV tyres

New rubber includes two tubeless options for motorcycles and one new tyre for SUVs.

Apollo has been a fairly big player in the passenger vehicles and commercial segments for quite a while now, but it was only last year that it made a foray into two-wheeler tyres. Under the ‘Acti’ moniker, it now offers a wide variety of motorcycle tyres. But just recently, Apollo announced two new tyres for bikes.

These tyres have been jointly developed by the company’s global R&D centres in Chennai and Enschede, The Netherlands.

Now these aren’t actually all-new tyres, but more of size options for a couple of their existing products, the ActiZip F2 and the ActiZip R3. Originally, the ActiZip F2 was available in one size – 2.75” 100-18. The updated range now brings two new sizes 80/100-18 and 80/100-17, the earlier of which is a front fitment for bikes like Honda Shine, Dream Neo, Dream Yuga, TVS Jive, Hero Splendor i-Smart, Karizma CBZ Xtreme and the Hunk. The latter 17” front tyre has been designed for bikes like the Bajaj Pulsar AS150, Discover 150, TVS Apache RTR 180, Honda Unicorn 160, Trigger, Stunner and the Hero Ignitor. Both these sizes come in tubeless form.

The ActiZip R3 is a rear tyre which now adds three more sizes to the existing range – 80/100-18, 80/100-17 and 110/80-17. The 18” tyre is offered for the Honda Shine, Dream Neo, Dream Yuga, TVS Jive, Hero Splendor i-Smart and the Yamaha Saluto. The slimmer 17” tyre can be used on the Honda Twister, while the wider 110-section 17” rear tyre is meant to be used with bikes like the Honda CB Unicorn 160, CB Trigger, Bajaj Pulsar AS 150 and the TVS Apache RTR 180. All three new sizes are offered only in tubeless form as well.

Apollo claims that the directional pattern on these tyres provides good grip in both dry and wet conditions, along with high cornering stability. The company also states that the use of new-age polymers in the tread compound and a stress-free casing structure at tread and bear area allows for a robust tyre that should last fairly long. With the introduction of these new sizes, Apollo says that its two-wheeler tyre range now covers 90 percent of the motorcycle market.

Talking about SUV tyres, the Apterra HT2 tyres now cover almost the entire spectrum of SUVs and will initially be available in six rim sizes ranging from 15 inches to 18 inches. They include 215/75 R15, 235/70 R16, 245/70 R16, 265/65 R17, 235/60 R18 and 265/60 R18. With this product, the company aims to increase its share in the 3,00,000-per-month SUV tyre market in the country.

Apollo claims the Apterra HT2 tyres have long life with lower tyre noise and offer good comfort. The Apterra HT2 can be fitted on SUVs like the Mitsubishi Pajero Sports, Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Santa Fe, Volvo XC60, Mahindra Scorpio, TUV 300 and Bolero, and Tata Safari and Hexa.

