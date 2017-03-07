All-new Volvo XC60 SUV unveiled at Geneva

Second-gen Volvo XC60 sits on Volvo’s SPA large car platform; India launch later this year.

The launch of the second-generation Volvo XC60 is set to further accelerate the firm’s dramatic sales growth, with the all-new car set to be pitched against the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes-Benz GLC in the booming mid-size SUV sector.

Volvo sales have risen for the past three years, with the growth led by the popularity of the XC90, S90 and V90. Combined sales of the 90-series models grew 125% last year compared with 2015.

However, the outgoing XC60, which was launched globally in 2008, hinted at the potential appeal of the new model by setting a new sales record in 2016, accounting for 161,092 units of Volvo’s 534,332 total annual sales.

Volvo’s design boss, Thomas Ingenlath, said: “The XC60 is the only car we have planned over the five-year launch cycle started by XC90 that doesn’t need to make a dramatic leap. The customer base we have for XC60 is one we want to keep; we looked to make everything better, not different.”

The new XC60 sits on Volvo’s SPA large car platform, which will underpin all of the firm’s 60 and 90 models, including the all-new S60 saloon and V60 estate that are expected early next year. The move to the new platform has allowed Volvo to make the new SUV longer, lower and wider than its predecessor, without adding weight. It is 4690mm long (up 62mm on the current car), has a 2865mm wheelbase (up 91mm), 1902mm wide (up 12mm) and 1658mm high (down 14mm). At the same time, practicality has been increased with more cabin space, especially in the second row of seats, and a greater ground clearance engineered, while the design retains a more dynamic, ‘cab-back’ look.

It will be offered with the familiar 187hp D4 and 232hp D5 2.0 diesels, plus the 251hp T5 2.0 petrol and 401hp T8 petrol-electric hybrid unit. Few performance figures have been revealed beyond the T8’s 0-100kph time of 5.3sec.

The new XC60 will come with 4WD initially mated to an eight-speed auto. In some international markets, lower-spec trims with FWD and manual transmission will join in later. There is also likely to be an economy-focused three-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid model in the works for some markets.

Inside, the XC60 is heavily inspired by the XC90’s award winning cabin, with all versions getting the same central digital control screen and all but entry-level Momentum models having a 12.3in digital instrument display. The infotainment controls have also been updated, to offer greater clarity and ease of use; these changes will also be applied to the XC90 later this year, and may be retrospectively updated on cars fitted with the system.

The cabin also has a large, sculpted central dash cowling, which will be offered in several designs of metal or wood finish, and several clever storage solutions, including laptop storage under the rear seats.

This being a Volvo, there is also a suite of safety and self-driving equipment, both standard and optional. Standard kit includes automatic braking if the car senses a potential collision up to 60kph and steering support if the car detects either a head-on collision or any imminent accident. Optional systems that can hold the car in lane while keeping a safe distance from other vehicles up to 129kph, monitor traffic as you come out of junctions and brake the car if necessary or detect an imminent rear impact and pre-tension the seat belts in preparation are also available.

Volvo is readying an India launch of the new XC90 later this year.

