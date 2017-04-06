All-new Hyundai Kona SUV teased

New Hyundai SUV to sit between the Tucson and the Creta in the carmaker’s global line-up; it is based on the i20 platform and shares engines with the i30 hatchback.

1
photo
All-new Hyundai Kona SUV teased
By Akbar Merchant on Apr 6, 2017

Hyundai has released a first teaser of its new SUV christened ‘Kona’. This new SUV will be unveiled at the New York Auto show in June this year. It will sit between the Creta and the Tucson and will be a direct rival to the likes of the Nissan Juke in the international market.

The Kona SUV is based on the i20 platform and will be aimed at major international markets, unlike the popular Creta which is aimed at emerging markets like India and South America. The car will be a production version of the Intrado coupé-SUV concept shown earlier.

The Kona will get stylish exteriors and will take on the Nissan Juke crossover which started a global trend of affordable urban crossovers. The all-new SUV will also share engines with the recently-unveiled larger i30 hatchback.

There is no news of an India launch for the Hyundai Kona yet. However, Hyundai is focusing on increasing its foothold in the large SUV segment with the Tucson and the Santa Fe. The carmaker is readying an AWD variant of the Tucson which will come to India in a few months.

