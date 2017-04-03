51st Annual Easter Jeep Safari to feature five concepts

Jeep will showcase heavily modified SUV concepts at the annual meet in Utah; to include Grand One, Safari, Quicksand, Trailpass and Switchback.

Jeep Trailpass.

Jeep has plans to showcase some of the craziest iterations of its production cars at the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, this year. The modifications carried out on the vehicles use standard production and prototype 'Jeep Performance' parts, all made by Mopar – Jeep's official in-house tuner brand. Also in the line-up is a modified Grand Cherokee of yesteryear. Here's a look at the models that'll be showcased.

Jeep Grand One:

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Grand Cherokee, Jeep has taken a 1993 ZJ and given it some heavy modifications including an extended wheelbase, high-clearance fender flares and a set of 33-inch off-road tyres.

Jeep Safari:

How do you experience the outdoors when you are sitting in a car? See-through could be the answer, and that is why this Wrangler-based Jeep comes with a translucent hard-top panel and a set of 'windoors' made of aluminium and clear vinyl. The rear bucket seats also face outwards for a better experience when out on a safari.

