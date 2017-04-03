51st Annual Easter Jeep Safari to feature five concepts

Jeep will showcase heavily modified SUV concepts at the annual meet in Utah; to include Grand One, Safari, Quicksand, Trailpass and Switchback.

1
photo
51st Annual Easter Jeep Safari to feature five concepts

Jeep Trailpass.

By Rayomand Buhariwalla on Apr 3, 2017

Jeep has plans to showcase some of the craziest iterations of its production cars at the annual  Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, this year. The modifications carried out on the vehicles use standard production and prototype 'Jeep Performance' parts, all made by Mopar – Jeep's official in-house tuner brand. Also in the line-up is a modified Grand Cherokee of yesteryear. Here's a look at the models that'll be showcased.

Jeep Grand One:
To mark the 25th anniversary of the Grand Cherokee, Jeep has taken a 1993 ZJ and given it some heavy modifications including an extended wheelbase, high-clearance fender flares and a set of 33-inch off-road tyres.

Jeep Safari:
How do you experience the outdoors when you are sitting in a car? See-through could be the answer, and that is why this Wrangler-based Jeep comes with a translucent hard-top panel and a set of 'windoors' made of aluminium and clear vinyl. The rear bucket seats also face outwards for a better experience when out on a safari.

 
View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  jeep, safari

About the author...

Rayomand Buhariwalla

Recent articles by Rayomand:
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Jeep Trailpass.
Trending Now
Latest News
51st Annual Easter Jeep Safari to feature five concepts
Jeep will showcase heavily modified SUV concepts at the annual meet in...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Maruti Baleno and Ciaz cross the 1,50,000-unit sales milestone
The carmaker, which holds a 52.18 percent market share in the passenger...
15 hours ago   1 picture
Delhi police working on quick response code for taxi travellers
A code monitoring system will read the details of the driver and vehicle,...
21 hours ago   1 picture
Hyundai Ioniq India launch at Auto Expo 2018
The Ioniq will be assembled in India. Hyundai aiming to price it at Rs 25 lakh.
23 hours ago   2 pictures
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited leaked
The 2018 version of the Wrangler gets several minor tweaks but retains its...
1 day 15 hours ago   2 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  67%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  17%
TOTAL VOTES: 2690

Vote now
View previous Polls »