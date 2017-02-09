245hp Skoda Octavia vRS 245 to debut at Geneva

Feb 9, 2017

Skoda is set to debut the most potent variant of the Octavia produced yet at the Geneva motor show next month. Called the Octavia vRS 245, the car’s turbocharged 2.0-litre engine has been uprated to produce 245hp and 370Nm of torque, which is 15hp and 20Nm improvement on the old vRS 230.

This trims the car’s 0-100kph dash to 6.6sec, shaving a tenth of a second off the 230’s time. The Octavia vRS 245 Estate takes 6.7sec, which is also a tenth quicker than its older sibling. The sedan can reach 249kph, while the Estate tops out at 246kph.

As before, the car comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, but a new seven-speed dual-clutch DSG will be offered with the model for the first time. Drive is sent to the front axle via a standard-fit electronic limited slip differential, which can apply brakes to the inside wheel to boost traction.

The vRS sits 14mm lower than the regular Octavias and its rear track is 38mm wider than the old 230. The chassis settings can be adjusted along with the drivetrain’s characteristics via the drive modes, which cycle from normal to performance modes. The system’s effectiveness is heightened when optional dynamic chassis control technology is fitted.

Added to the vRS 245 is adaptive cruise control technology and Trailer Assist, which can steer and brake the car when reversing with a trailer. There’s also emergency braking technology to avoid impacts with obstacle and pedestrians, Blind Spot Detect, Rear Traffic Alert and Crew Protect Assist that closes windows and the sunroof in the event of an impending collision, and tensions driver and passenger seatbelts.

The car also receives a long list of cabin technology and driver assist programmes. It is offered with a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Wi-Fi connectivity. Voice control and inductive smartphone charging technology top the list options, while the Skoda connect app enables users to control features such as windows and door locks via their phone.

International sales for the Octavia vRS 245 are expected to commence shortly after its public debut at the Geneva show.

As for India, Skoda has a slew of launches in the pipeline, including the sporty Octavia Black Edition. The limited-run model will be based on the current Octavia and not on the recently revealed facelifted Octavia which will come to India at a later stage. The carmaker is also set to launch the Octavia vRS sometime this year.

