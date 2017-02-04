2019 Porsche 911 to do away with naturally aspirated engines

2019 Porsche 911 to do away with naturally aspirated engines

The eighth-generation Porsche 911 line-up which includes the GT3 will only use turbocharged six- cylinder, marking the end of naturally aspirated units in the line-up.

The standard models are set to get an extra 10-15hp over today’s Carrera and Carrera S when they arrive in international markets in 2019. Meanwhile, the GT3 will deliver 507hp.

A hybrid 911 will also be introduced to the range in 2020. It will run the flat-six with an electric motor providing limited all-electric and performance-boosting functions.

Recently spotted testing for the first time in the Arctic Circle, the 992-generation 911 remains the same length as today’s 991 model, but the width of the car is set to increase slightly due to wider tracks. There’s also only a slight increase in wheelbase.

The 992 will be based on what is billed as a new modular sports car platform, although in reality it is similar to the current 991 platform. With a modified rear end, it will be used under the next-generation versions of the entry-level Boxster and Cayman models and could also influence the design and engineering of future Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracán models.

The eighth-generation 911 will have vastly improved active aerodynamics with a full-width rear wing. An active front spoiler is also a possibility.

While the current facelifted 911 range has benefited from a number of weight savings, the 992 will receive even more, thanks to a greater proportion of high-strength steel and aluminium. However, carbon-fibre will not be used in the structure of the standard models and will instead be reserved for high-end models such as the GT2 and GT3.

Four-wheel-drive versions will also become more efficient due to new electronic control software.

The interior, meanwhile, is expected to closely reflect that found in the second-generation Panamera which is set to launch in India next month.

