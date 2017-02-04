2019 Porsche 911 to do away with naturally aspirated engines

The next 911 models will exclusively use turbocharged six-cylinder engines; petrol-electric version to be introduced internationally in 2020.

Share Tweet 194 views

2017 Porsche 911 (fore representation purpose).

The eighth-generation Porsche 911 line-up which includes the GT3 will only use turbocharged six- cylinder, marking the end of naturally aspirated units in the line-up.

The standard models are set to get an extra 10-15hp over today’s Carrera and Carrera S when they arrive in international markets in 2019. Meanwhile, the GT3 will deliver 507hp.

A hybrid 911 will also be introduced to the range in 2020. It will run the flat-six with an electric motor providing limited all-electric and performance-boosting functions.

Recently spotted testing for the first time in the Arctic Circle, the 992-generation 911 remains the same length as today’s 991 model, but the width of the car is set to increase slightly due to wider tracks. There’s also only a slight increase in wheelbase.

The 992 will be based on what is billed as a new modular sports car platform, although in reality it is similar to the current 991 platform. With a modified rear end, it will be used under the next-generation versions of the entry-level Boxster and Cayman models and could also influence the design and engineering of future Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracán models.

The eighth-generation 911 will have vastly improved active aerodynamics with a full-width rear wing. An active front spoiler is also a possibility.

While the current facelifted 911 range has benefited from a number of weight savings, the 992 will receive even more, thanks to a greater proportion of high-strength steel and aluminium. However, carbon-fibre will not be used in the structure of the standard models and will instead be reserved for high-end models such as the GT2 and GT3.

Four-wheel-drive versions will also become more efficient due to new electronic control software.

The interior, meanwhile, is expected to closely reflect that found in the second-generation Panamera which is set to launch in India next month.

Share Tweet 194 views



What's in this issue? The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus