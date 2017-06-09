2018 Yamaha Star Venture cruiser first look

This full-size luxury cruiser rivals machines like the Indian Roadmaster and Honda Gold Wing.

8
photos
2018 Yamaha Star Venture cruiser first look
Jun 9, 2017

Yamaha has just taken the wraps off its latest full-sized cruiser, the Star Venture. The Venture fits under Yamaha's Star brand that caters to cruiser demand in the USA. The bike maker labels this motorcycle an 'Intercontinental tourer' and it is essentially a full-sized cruiser along the same lines as motorcycles like the Honda Gold Wing, Indian Roadmaster, BMW K 1600 GTL and numerous Harley-Davidsons including the Road Glide Ultra (not available in India).

Design and features

The Venture packs flowing lines similar to the recently discontinued line of Victory Motorcycles. Dominating the design up front is an enormous fairing that houses quad, full-LED headlamps. Facing the rider is a 7.0-inch LCD display that can be controlled either by touch, handlebar controls or the rider's voice. This screen allows riders to control navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and other functions. Flanking the LCD display is a traditional analogue speedometer on the left and an analogue rev counter on the right, with the tachometer sitting above an analogue fuel gauge. At the extremities of the enormous fairing are two large speakers that will blare out music to keep the rider entertained on long rides. The fairing houses a stowage space with USB charging for any electronic devices. The windscreen is electrically adjustable and offers 3.5-inches of up/down movement. Additional airflow can be adjusted via vents in the middle and lower sections of the fairing. For those chilly rides, it comes with heated handlebar grips as well as heated seats and backrests.

 

 

With its large side bags and top case, the Yamaha Star Venture offers a cavernous 141 litres of total luggage capacity, with the top case being wide enough to accommodate two full face helmets. The luggage cases, as well as the in-fairing stowage space, are provided with factory-fitted electric locks. The Star Venture comes with a keyless lock and ignition system similar to the ones we've seen on premium Ducatis and Indian motorcycles.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  yamaha star venture
We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of Lexus’ India cars. And there’s plenty more inside!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
2018 Yamaha Star Venture cruiser first look
This full-size luxury cruiser rivals machines like the Indian Roadmaster and...
40 minutes ago   8 pictures
All current cess on automobiles to be abolished
﻿﻿Move paves way for implementation of new Goods & Services...
14 hours ago   1 picture
Kia Stonic design sketches revealed
The crossover shares its platform with Kia Rio; will be closely related to...
14 hours ago   2 pictures
New 2017 BMW 5-series: What to expect
This seventh-generation 5-series is scheduled for launch in India on June...
19 hours ago   1 picture
Maruti Ciaz to get an update
Updated Maruti Ciaz is expected to get minor cosmetic tweaks, along with...
1 day ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Renault
Mahindra Honda
Toyota Skoda
Ford Nissan
Porsche Volvo
Fiat Chevrolet
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 214 | Autocar India: June 2017

We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
Which of these big SUV's would you buy?
or View results
Toyota Fortuner
  28%
 
Ford Endeavour
  52%
 
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
  7%
 
Isuzu MU-X
  13%
TOTAL VOTES: 2746

Vote now
View previous Polls »