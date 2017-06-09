2018 Yamaha Star Venture cruiser first look

This full-size luxury cruiser rivals machines like the Indian Roadmaster and Honda Gold Wing.

Share Tweet 25 views

Yamaha has just taken the wraps off its latest full-sized cruiser, the Star Venture. The Venture fits under Yamaha's Star brand that caters to cruiser demand in the USA. The bike maker labels this motorcycle an 'Intercontinental tourer' and it is essentially a full-sized cruiser along the same lines as motorcycles like the Honda Gold Wing, Indian Roadmaster, BMW K 1600 GTL and numerous Harley-Davidsons including the Road Glide Ultra (not available in India).

Design and features

The Venture packs flowing lines similar to the recently discontinued line of Victory Motorcycles. Dominating the design up front is an enormous fairing that houses quad, full-LED headlamps. Facing the rider is a 7.0-inch LCD display that can be controlled either by touch, handlebar controls or the rider's voice. This screen allows riders to control navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and other functions. Flanking the LCD display is a traditional analogue speedometer on the left and an analogue rev counter on the right, with the tachometer sitting above an analogue fuel gauge. At the extremities of the enormous fairing are two large speakers that will blare out music to keep the rider entertained on long rides. The fairing houses a stowage space with USB charging for any electronic devices. The windscreen is electrically adjustable and offers 3.5-inches of up/down movement. Additional airflow can be adjusted via vents in the middle and lower sections of the fairing. For those chilly rides, it comes with heated handlebar grips as well as heated seats and backrests.

With its large side bags and top case, the Yamaha Star Venture offers a cavernous 141 litres of total luggage capacity, with the top case being wide enough to accommodate two full face helmets. The luggage cases, as well as the in-fairing stowage space, are provided with factory-fitted electric locks. The Star Venture comes with a keyless lock and ignition system similar to the ones we've seen on premium Ducatis and Indian motorcycles.

Share Tweet 25 views



What's in this issue? We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of Lexus’ India cars. And there’s plenty more inside!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus