2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited leaked

By Saumil Shah on Apr 1, 2017

Images of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon have surfaced on the internet. At first glance, the 2018 model looks near identical to the current version but look closer and enthusiasts will easily identify the various minute changes that set it apart.

Jeep has retained the Wrangler’s iconic grille and round headlamps but gives it a new front bumper that’s detached from the flared wheel arches (unlike the Indian version) and also houses the front turn indicators. The 2018 Wrangler Unlimited also gets a new air vent on the front fenders, outside mirrors are positioned a bit higher now and feature integrated turn indicators too. The door handles are positioned lower than before and there’s a prominent waistline that runs from the front door all the way to the back. New alloy wheels, LED tail-lamps and a redesigned rear bumper are the other notable changes on the outside.

Like on the current version, users can detach the doors and roof of the 2018 model as well. Its front windshield can be folded forward and the hinges and overall mechanism are a bit different now. The roll cage extends from the front pillars all the way to the back, although its rear position has been modified slightly.

Jeep might not have radically redesigned the 2018 version of the Wrangler but then that’s not really a bad thing. Enthusiasts love the Jeep’s iconic design and its off-road prowess has earned the brand several loyalists all over the world.

