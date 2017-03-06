2017 Yamaha R1 and R1M shown in Japan

Yamaha’s litre-class R1 features new colour options for 2017; R1M continues unchanged.

2
photos
2017 Yamaha R1 and R1M shown in Japan
By Siddhant Ghalla on Mar 6, 2017

Yamaha has shown off the 2017 editions of its most aggressive superbikes, the R1 and R1M. The R1M is unchanged for 2017, though the R1 gets a new colour option – Tech Black – as well as new graphics in the regular Race Blu colour scheme. Mechanically, both bikes are unchanged.
The R1 and the track-focused R1M are both powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, forward inclined parallel-four engine with DOHC. The powerhouse develops 200hp at 13,500rpm and 112.4Nm at 11,500rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The R1’s chassis is all-aluminium, with a magnesium rear frame and the suspension setup consisting of 43mm fully-adjustable KYB forks up front and a swingarm round the back. The R1M gets the same chassis, though the suspension setup is upgraded to an Ohlins electronic racing suspension.

The R1M is also set apart by full carbon fibre bodywork. The R1 and R1M are loaded with electronic aids, including traction control, slide control, front lift control, launch control and a quick shifter. The R1M additionally gets a data logging unit.

The 2017 R1 and R1M should be available at dealerships sometime later this year, though there is no clarity on their pricing. The 2016 R1 and R1M are currently available for Rs 24.75 lakh and Rs 33.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

See more about:  2017 yamaha r1, yamaha r1m
