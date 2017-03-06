2017 Yamaha R1 and R1M shown in Japan

Yamaha’s litre-class R1 features new colour options for 2017; R1M continues unchanged.

Share Tweet 45 views

Yamaha has shown off the 2017 editions of its most aggressive superbikes, the R1 and R1M. The R1M is unchanged for 2017, though the R1 gets a new colour option – Tech Black – as well as new graphics in the regular Race Blu colour scheme. Mechanically, both bikes are unchanged.

The R1 and the track-focused R1M are both powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, forward inclined parallel-four engine with DOHC. The powerhouse develops 200hp at 13,500rpm and 112.4Nm at 11,500rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The R1’s chassis is all-aluminium, with a magnesium rear frame and the suspension setup consisting of 43mm fully-adjustable KYB forks up front and a swingarm round the back. The R1M gets the same chassis, though the suspension setup is upgraded to an Ohlins electronic racing suspension.

The R1M is also set apart by full carbon fibre bodywork. The R1 and R1M are loaded with electronic aids, including traction control, slide control, front lift control, launch control and a quick shifter. The R1M additionally gets a data logging unit.

The 2017 R1 and R1M should be available at dealerships sometime later this year, though there is no clarity on their pricing. The 2016 R1 and R1M are currently available for Rs 24.75 lakh and Rs 33.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

Share Tweet 45 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus