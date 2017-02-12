2017 Toyota Yaris facelift revealed

2017 Yaris for Europe gets a new naturally aspirated 112hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine; to be showcased at the Geneva motor show.

2017 Toyota Yaris facelift revealed
Feb 12, 2017

Toyota has revealed the facelifted Yaris for European markets, introducing a new look, a new engine, and upgraded tech offerings. 

Upgrades for the facelifted Yaris include a new naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine which replaces the 1.33-litre engine. It is capable of producing 112hp and 136Nm of torque with a 0-100kph time of 11sec. A hybrid engine will also be offered.

The new model gets new engine mounts, roll restrictor, front driveshafts and subframe which Toyota says will help to reduce noise and vibration. It also claims that adjustments in the suspension and steering have been made to improve the hybrid’s ride and steering accuracy.

The refreshed exterior design gives the Yaris a sportier look, with a new front bumper and headlights as well as a reworked rear with new tail-lights. Inside, a new range of upholsteries, colours and trim details are available, along with a new layout for the instrument dials. It includes two analogue dials on either side of a 4.2-inch colour TFT display, and comes as standard on the Mid trim and above.

The trim levels are Entry, Mid, Mid+, Bi-Tone and the range-topping Chic. Even the most basic trim is available with Toyota’s Safety Sense package, which includes a pre-collision system, automatic emergency braking (AEB), automatic high-beam control and lane departure warning.

The Mid trim does get some cosmetic alterations including chrome detailing in the headlights, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and upgraded upholstery. The Mid+ trim gets some more styling tweaks, with a black grille and new 15-inch alloys, while Bi-Tone gets LED daytime running lights, 16-inch alloys and a rear spoiler. Top-spec Chic trim gets yet more cosmetic flourishes with a different grille and chrome detailing.

The Yaris facelift will be showcased at the Geneva motor show next month.

