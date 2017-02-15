2017 Toyota Prius launched at Rs 38.96 lakh

The new Prius is powered by a 1.8-litre petrol engine paired with Toyota’s latest hybrid tech to deliver a claimed efficiency figure of 26.27kpl.

By Jaiveer Mehra on Feb 15, 2017

Toyota has launched the all-new fourth-gen Prius in India. Based on Toyota’s TNGA (Toyota New Generation Architecture) platform, the new Prius is priced at 38.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available only in the Z8 trim.

Powering the hybrid is a reworked 1.8-litre petrol engine working in conjunction with a new electric motor. Toyota has also equipped the car with a regenerative braking system that collects energy to charge the battery every time the brakes are applied. Also provided is a choice of drive modes. Toyota claims that the all-new Prius’ hybrid powertrain can deliver a mileage of 26.27kpl. Combined power output is at 122hp.

The Prius also gets a fair bit of kit with the India-spec models featuring leather upholstery, heated front seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-speaker JBL audio system, heads-up display and dual-zone climate control.

In terms of safety, the new Prius comes equipped with seven airbags, ABS, stability control and traction control.

The car, however, won't be an out-and-out sales driver for the brand with Toyota stating that the model was launched in India to act as a demonstrator of its latest hybrid technology.

As before, the new Prius is a CBU import with the model’s pricing positioning it quite close the new Honda Accord Hybrid which costs Rs 37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Toyota may also consider local assembly of the all-new Prius to avail of the benefits provided by the government on locally assembled hybrids and EVs.

Toyota has also updated the Camry Hybrid for 2017 with the car now getting more equipment.

Toyota Prius review

