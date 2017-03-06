2017 Toyota Corolla Altis: What to expect

Heavily updated front fascia, updated cabin and a revised equipment list are some of the things the facelifted Altis will offer.

By Jaiveer Mehra on Mar 6, 2017

The Corolla Altis has proven to be a successful executive sedan for Toyota, outselling rivals such as the Skoda Octavia by a significant margin. Now, the company is looking to further strengthen its hold on the executive sedan segment by giving the Altis a facelift.

The updated Corolla has made a marked departure away from its current styling with a much sharper front fascia. While the basic profile remains unchanged, the front now draws inspiration from Toyota’s latest design language with sharper looks, courtesy sleeker headlamps, a slimmer grille and a new front bumper. The tail, though, sees less comprehensive changes with minor tweaks to trim bits and new all-LED tail-lamps.

The cabin features significant changes, with the most notable being the revision of the centre console with a new larger touchscreen, revised air-con controls and new circular side vents.

Engines

The facelifted Corolla is expected to carry forward its existing engines, so expect the updated car to continue to offer the 140hp 1.8-litre petrol motor alongside the underpowered 88hp 1.4-litre diesel.

Equipment

The facelifted car could make use of the larger 7.0-inch Toyota touchscreen unit on its higher variants with some trims also likely, making use of the new LED tail-lamps. Though, it’s uncertain that the new car’s all-LED headlamps will be offered in India. We are more likely to get the conventional xenon light and daytime-running LED arrangement.

Expected price

We don’t expect drastic changes to the Corolla’s pricing when the new version comes to India soon, so it will range in the Rs 13.5–18.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) bracket.

 

2017 Toyota Corolla Altis photo gallery
 

Image source

