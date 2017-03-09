2017 Toyota Corolla Altis to launch soon

The Corolla Altis facelift will use the current line-up of engines; features revised styling and interiors; bookings open now.

Share Tweet 15,179 views

Toyota is expected to launch the facelifted Toyota Altis in India in the coming weeks. As per dealers, the refreshed car is expected to launch on March 15, with bookings currently open.

In terms of styling, the basic profile of the car will remain unchanged, though the front will now draw inspiration from Toyota’s latest design language, with sharper looks, courtesy the sleeker headlamps and narrower grille. The Corolla facelift is likely to come with the bi-beam LED headlamps like the ones on the Fortuner. The rear too will be slightly altered with the addition of new LED tail-lamps.

There are also likely to be some changes on the inside. The dashboard and central console will have revised layouts and soft-touch surfaces. The infotainment touchscreen will be larger and the controls for air-con and side AC vents will use a new rotary design.

The new Corolla Altis is expected to be powered by the same set of engines – the 140hp, 1.8-litre petrol and the 88hp, 1.4-litre diesel.

The Corolla is the bestselling model in its segment but it has been facing stiff competition from the likes of the new Hyundai Elantra and the Skoda Octavia in the recent months.

Share Tweet 15,179 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus