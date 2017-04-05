2017 Tata Tigor: All you need to know

Powered by a choice of petrol and diesel engines, the Tigor is aggressively priced and sits below the Zest in Tata's line-up.

2017 Tata Tigor: All you need to know
Apr 5, 2017

Tata’s third and latest compact sedan – the Tigor (previously known as the Kite 5) – is positioned below the current crop of compact sedans as a replacement for the ageing Indigo eCS. Labelled as a ‘Styleback’ by the company, the Tigor shares much of the design cues of its sibling, the Tiago, up to the B-pillar, with the rear styling giving the car an identity of its own.

Showcased at last year’s Auto Expo, the Tigor shares much of its exterior styling with its hatchback sibling but with a completely restyled rear and the overall design giving the car an almost coupe-like profile. The interiors also share much with the Tiago, with a familiar dashboard and equipment on offer, though top variants do offer additional kit to enhance its value proposition.

Under the hood, the Tigor uses the same 85hp, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol and 70hp, 1.05-litre, diesel engines as the Tiago, with both motors paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. AMT options are also expected but only at a later stage.

The Tigor is available in four variants – XE, XT, XZ and XZ (O) – with all but the entry-level variants offering good levels of equipment. The XE trims offer basic equipment such as air conditioning, power steering and internally adjustable wing mirrors.

The subsequent XT rim though adds in a fair bit of kit with a Harman-sourced infotainment system, driver seat height adjust, power windows, rear centre armrest, remote locking, rear parking sensors and, more importantly, ABS.

 

