2017 Tata Tiago AMT launched at Rs 5.39 lakh

Mar 6, 2017

After months of testing, Tata has finally launched the Tiago AMT in our market. A rival to the Maruti Celerio, the Tiago AMT comes only in a top-spec XZA trim. Prices for the Tiago AMT start at Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Tiago AMT comes with the same 1.2-litre petrol motor good for 85hp and 114Nm of torque. There is no diesel-powered model on offer. The Tiago's AMT gearbox is a five-speed unit which also offers Sport mode and ‘creep’ function. It also offers a City mode which is similar to its manual gearbox-equipped counterpart. Like most other AMT gearbox cars sold in India, drivers will also be able to change gears manually if required.

Amongst its rivals, the Maruti Celerio (Rs 4.51-5.25 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi) comes with the option of an AMT transmission. Tata will also launch the Tiago AMT in a lower trim level in the near future. The Tiago is the third Tata model to be offered with an AMT gearbox after the Nano and the Zest.

The carmaker is also preparing to launch its all-new Tiago-based compact sedan, the Tigor, soon. The Tigor will share its mechanicals with the Tiago and, thus, could also receive the AMT gearbox option.

Tata Tiago AMT prices:
• Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
• Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai)

