2017 Shanghai motor show preview

The list of cars expected to be showcased at China’s biggest automotive event is only growing.

The Shanghai motor show is one of the world’s largest, with a list of exhibitors longer than most others in the motor show ranks. Here’s a list of all the cars expected to make an appearance at this year’s event which takes place from April 21-28.

BMW M4 CS

BMW’s super sporty version of the M4 takes the brand’s legendary CS badge. Originally planned for the Spanish market alone, the M4 CS will be offered in further markets following its Shanghai appearance.

Citroën C5 Aircross

Citroën’s C5 Aircross was recently previewed at the 2017 Geneva motor show in design sketches revealed by CEO Linda Jackson. Styling is expected to differ only slightly from the sketches, while the model will continue the C5 nameplate.

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini’s Urus SUV will take the Italian supercar brand to a larger and 'more female' market, the brand hopes, while providing one of the first rivals to the Bentley Bentayga.

Lynk&Co 01

The inaugural car from Geely's new Lynk&Co brand, the 01 SUV, will be the “most connected car to date” according to the company, and is based on the underpinnings of the new Volvo XC40. It’ll be followed by 02 and 03 models, but will kick-start what Geely hopes will be a prolific brand for a new generation of car owners.

