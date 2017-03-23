2017 Renault Kwid Climber: A closer look

Gets new electric blue paint shade, signature orange highlights, all-new alloy wheels; option of manual and AMT gearboxes.

At the Auto Expo last year, Renault revealed two concepts based on the Kwid – the more adventurous Climber and the sportier Racer. Thanks to an enthusiastic response, Renault has brought the Climber to life as a special edition of the 1.0-litre Kwid. However, it’s been toned down from the original concept.

The Kwid Climber comes in three shades – including a new electric blue shade pictured here – with signature orange highlights across the exterior and interior. It is also the first variant of the car to sport alloy wheels. The most notable change to the Climber up front is the inclusion of a faux silver skid plate with orange inserts, to give it a more rugged appeal. The fog lamp housings have also been tweaked with beefier looking plastic inserts.

Unlike the standard car’s silver-finished wing mirror housings and chequered door cladding, the Climber gets orange-finished door mirrors and regular black cladding. The roof rails also come finished with orange inserts while the front fender-mounted turn signals now come finished in orange. Changes to the rear mirrors the changes to the front, with the insertion of a faux skid plate with orange inserts on the bumper.

The Climber name adorns the car’s exterior in bold letters on the front doors, and on the corner of the rear windshield.

