2017 range of BMW motorcycles to launch on April 14

The 2017 BMW Motorrad range is set to include the S 1000 series, the R 1200 GS and the R nine T Scrambler.

BMW Motorrad has globally updated its range of motorcycles for 2017, introducing a bevy of mechanical equipment and cosmetic changes as well as Euro-IV compliance. The 2017 range of motorcycles will be making their way to Indian showrooms mid-April, with an official launch date set for April 14.

While the 2017 range of motorcycles does not include any new bikes, popular motorcycles such as the S 1000 series and the R 1200 GS have been tweaked.

All three bikes in the S 1000 series – the S 1000 RR, S 1000 R and S 1000 XR – have been updated for 2017. The RR now gets traction control and a single-seat layout as standard, as well as ABS Pro as an option. Mechanically, it is unchanged, though two new colour schemes are also on offer now. The R gets a bump in power to 165hp as well as a weight loss of 2.3kg thanks to a lighter subframe. It also gets vibration-free handlebars, styling tweaks and new colour schemes, as well as ABS Pro and Shift Assistant Pro as options. The XR, finally, gets a power bump to 165hp too, vibration-free handlebars and two new optional packages – Touring and Dynamic.

The R 1200 GS also features some technical and equipment changes. The transmission output shaft now features a judder damper, while the transmission shaft itself has been revised, along with the transmission bearing and selector drum actuator. The instrument panel has also been redesigned.

The 2017 BMW motorcycle range also includes a new version of the R nineT, named R nineT Scrambler. It retains the overall identity of the R nineT, suitably altered to meet the design specifications of a scrambler. It’ll be powered by a 1,170cc, twin-cylinder, air-cooled boxer engine making 110hp at 7,750rpm and 116Nm at 6,000rpm.

The launch of these bikes will coincide with the opening of a new BMW Motorrad showroom – Bavaria Motors – in Pune.

The much anticipated BMW G 310 R, unfortunately, will not be launched on April 14 along with the 2017 range of bigger BMW bikes. Read more about its delay here.

