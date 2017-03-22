2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo, Turbo Executive launched

Turbo and Turbo Executive models priced at Rs 1.93 and 2.06 crore, respectively; 0-100kph in 3.8sec for Turbo and 3.9sec for Turbo Executive.

1
photo
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo, Turbo Executive launched
By Mark Narakaden on Mar 22, 2017

Porsche, today launched its second-gen Panamera sports sedan in India in Turbo and Turbo Executive guises at Rs 1.93 and 2.06 crore (ex-showroom, Maharashtra), respectively. The Panamera Turbo Executive is essentially a stretched version of the sedan and features a 150mm longer wheelbase for increased rear passenger space.

The German carmaker is currently offering the car only with a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine that makes 550hp and 770Nm, which is 30hp and 70Nm more than the previous gen. This gives the Panamera Turbo model a claimed 0-100kph time of 3.8sec (3.6sec with Sport Chrono Package), with the Executive Turbo model just 0.1sec slower. Both the models get a top speed of 306kph.

Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) gearbox. And like the 918 Boxter, the Panamera comes with four different driving modes – Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual.

The Panamera is equipped with a long list of chassis and drive control aids which Porsche claims has made handling better than before. This list include adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control System with Torque Vectoring Plus, 4D chassis control system and rear axle steering. With all this kit, Porsche claims the car has lapped the Nordschleife – Nürburgring in 7min and 38sec, which is a new record for a luxury sedan.

The Panamera Turbo is also the first Porsche to be equipped with the new adaptive cylinder control in its engine, which under part-load operation, turns the eight-cylinder into a four-cylinder engine in order to achieve fuel economy gains of 100km/9.4litre (10.6kpl), which is 1.1litre less than the older car. The car’s CO2 emissions have gone down too.

The second-gen Panamera with its all-new design establishes a closer stylistic link to the 911, especially with its characteristic Porsche flyline that is 20mm lower at the rear. A highlight design cue is the new extendable spoiler that, at its operable speed, splits and extends as it rises.

On the inside, the new Panamera gets a lot of high-resolution displays with touch-sensitive surfaces that replace classic hard keys. A 12.3-inch touchscreen dominates the dashboard and incorporates the latest-generation Porsche Communication Management system. As always, Porsche Panamera customers get to choose from a host of options to personalise their car, including panoramic tilt roof, massage seats, ambient lighting and a 3D high-end sound system from Burmester. This, however, will add to the final cost.  

Porsche will expand the Panamera range in India with the launch of the Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid, as well as the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo (a.k.a the Panamera in sports wagon guise) which was recently revealed at the Geneva motor show.

