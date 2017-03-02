2017 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo revealed ahead of Geneva debut

The sporty estate is the first Panamera model to offer seating for up to three in the rear; holds true to the appearance of the Sport Turismo concept.

Porsche has released a set of official photographs revealing the new Panamera Sport Turismo. The sporty estate brings an added degree of practicality to the second-generation Panamera line-up with a new four-plus-one seating layout, a large electronically operated tailgate, a significantly lower loading lip and extra 20 litres of boot space.

The car holds true to the appearance of the earlier Sport Turismo concept unveiled at the 2012 Paris motor show, with a uniquely styled rear end that helps to provide it with greater interior flexibility and load space.

The visual differences between the standard Panamera and the new Panamera Sport Turismo begin at the B-pillars, with a longer roof that extends backwards with less rake. The D-pillar is more upright, while the rear fenders have been modified accordingly. The rear doors have also been modified to accommodate a larger glass area.

A complex active spoiler element, mounted atop the tailgate at the rear, serves to enhance the new estate’s aerodynamic properties. It deploys in three stages, depending on speed and/or driving mode, generating additional downforce of up to 50kg at the rear axle.

The Sport Turismo is the first Panamera model to offer seating for up to three in the rear, rather than just two as with the liftback. The two full-sized individual rear outer seats are accompanied by a narrow and raised central rear seat, boosting overall accommodation to five. The central rear seat is, however, compromised for leg space owing to the central tunnel running down the centre of the floorpan and is really only designed to accommodate children.

Nevertheless, Porsche claims that the added 5mm of roof height and less tumblehome to the rear of the glasshouse not only provides for improved entry and exit to the rear over the liftback but also makes for greater head room for those seated in the rear.

A so-called luggage compartment management system is among a long list of options available for the new model. It uses two rails integrated into the floor of the boot, four lashing points and a partition net to secure items.

The Panamera Sport Turismo will make its public debut at the Geneva motor show before going on sale internationally in October 2017. At launch, it will be offered five different model variants – Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4S Diesel, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera Turbo, all of which are planned to be on display at Geneva.

Among the petrol-powered models is the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, which runs a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine with 329hp, while the Panamera 4S Sport Turismo receives a slightly smaller capacity twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 powerplant producing 410hp. Crowing the initial international line-up is the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 delivering 550hp.

The sole diesel model at launch will be the Panamera 4S Diesel Sport Turismo, which receives a turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine with 422hp. It is joined by the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, whose driveline combines a turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with 329hp and an electric motor mounted within the front section of the gearbox with 136hp.

