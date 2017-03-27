2017 Nissan Terrano launched at Rs 9.99 lakh

Updated Terrano gets minor cosmetic tweaks to the exterior; added equipment and revised upholstery inside the cabin.

3
photos
By Jaiveer Mehra on Mar 27, 2017

Nissan has launched the refreshed 2017 Terrano starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-level diesel and the only petrol variant on offer, going up to Rs 14.20 lakh for the top diesel AMT.

The updated SUV has been given an overhaul inside the cabin with new dual-tone interior, revised upholstery, a soft-touch upper dashboard, a new-design multi-function steering, cruise control and a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and voice control borrowed from its sister model, the Renault Duster. There is also a new driver seat armrest. Interestingly, like with the Duster, the oddly designed rear AC vent on the Terrano too has been deleted.

Changes to the exterior are minimal with new wing mirrors and integrated turn signals which are now electrically retractable.

Under the hood, the 2017 Terrano carries forward with its existing engine line-up. The SUV is offered with a 104hp, 1.6-litre petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual gearbox alongside the versatile 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine available in two states of tune – 85hp and 110hp. The 85hp unit is offered with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the more powerful unit gets the choice of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT gearbox.

On the pricing front, the petrol model and the base diesel carry forward at the same price, while all the other diesel models charge up to Rs 25,000 more.

The price of the 2017 Nissan Terrano is as follows (ex-showroom, Delhi):

Terrano XL (Petrol): Rs 9.99 lakh

Terrano XED (Diesel): Rs 9.99 lakh

Terrano XLD(O) (Diesel): Rs 11.92 lakh

Terrano XVD PRE (Diesel): Rs 13.60 lakh

Terrano XVD PRE AMT (Diesel): Rs 14.20 lakh

