2017 Nissan Terrano launch on March 27

Refreshed Terrano likely to get minor styling updates and more equipment; engines to carry forward unchanged.

1
photo
2017 Nissan Terrano launch on March 27
By Jaiveer Mehra on Mar 24, 2017

Nissan has announced that it will be launching the updated Terrano in India on March 27. As per the invite, Nissan claims that the 2017 Terrano will be ‘smarter’ and ‘bolder’, hinting that the SUV could get styling updates along with more tech.

While the model teased in the invite looked very similar to the current Terrano, the facelifted car is expected to get up to 22 major and minor changes inside and out. As per sources, the major updates to the SUV are likely to be within the cabin with changes to the exterior expected to be down to minor styling tweaks, new wing mirrors with integrated side indicators and a new exterior paint shade.

As per dealers, the 2017 Terrano is set to get a new touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, a revised multifunction steering and cruise control. The interior colour scheme is also expected to be changed.

Additionally, safety equipment such as dual front airbags and ABS are expected to be made standard across the range.

Under the hood, the Terrano facelift is expected to remain the same with the current crop of 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines – the latter in two power outputs –  set to carry forward unchanged. The petrol motor and the lower 85hp diesel engines will be paired to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the more powerful 110hp diesel being offered with either a six-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

The updated Terrano will rival the likes of the popular Hyundai Creta and it's sister model, the Renault Duster which received a facelift last year.

