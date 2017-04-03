2017 Mercedes S-class facelift spied

The W222 S-class facelift is likely to be launched with some styling tweaks and new engine options

1
photo
By Saumil Shah on Apr 3, 2017

Four years after its introduction, the Mercedes-Benz S-class is now due for a refresh and it’s likely to make its global debut in the coming months. Some new images of the updated W222 S-class have emerged on the Internet with more information regarding the upcoming engines and tech which this car will feature.

Exteriors of this new car get subtle tweaks in the form of a revised front grille, new elements inside the LED headlamp cluster and a new front bumper featuring an air dam that runs across its width, garnished with chrome. Also, it gets new alloy wheels, different tail lamp elements and a revised rear bumper with chrome wrapped around its muffler tips. On the inside, the most notable change is its new steering wheel wrapped in wood and leather.

The car that was spotted sports an ‘S560’ badge and is powered by a 476hp, 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V8. This engine will replace the S550 and despite being smaller in capacity than the 4.7-litre V8, it is 27hp more powerful and is likely to be 12 percent more efficient. There are talks of a new inline-six-cylinder petrol engine that’ll feature a new 48V mild hybrid system, making it up to 10 to 15 percent more efficient. Reports suggest that this updated S-class will be available with an option of four completely new engines.

Mercedes will be equipping this car with advanced autonomous capabilities, including a newly developed Active Distance function that provides fully autonomous acceleration and braking over a preset route on its sat nav that works in tandem with its Active Speed Limit Assist system.

 

