2017 Mercedes E-class long wheelbase launched at Rs 56.15 lakh

Locally assembled 10th-generation E-class comes in long wheelbase version only; on sale are E200 petrol and E350 diesel.

Mercedes-Benz launched the new 10th-generation E-class in India today. Priced at Rs 56.15 lakh for the E200 and Rs 69.47 lakh for the E350d, the new car is costlier than the outgoing model.

In a bold move, Mercedes-Benz India decided to launch the new E-class in its longer wheelbase (LWB) version only. India and China are the only two markets where the long wheelbase car is sold, with India being the only right-hand drive market for this car.

Both the petrol and the diesel carry on with the engines from the previous generation car. The E200 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol developing 184hp and 300Nm of torque, while the E350d is equipped with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel developing 258hp and 620Nm of torque. Both the engines send power to the rear wheels via the company’s new 9G-Tronic transmission.

While the 2.1-litre diesel is not brought forward to the new E-class, the new-generation 2.0 litre four-cylinder 1,950cc diesel is set to replace the old one and is likely to join the line-up later this year.

At 5,063mm length, the car features a wheelbase extended by 205mm, freeing up 134mm of legroom for rear seat occupants. As you can imagine, the long-wheelbase sedan pays special attention to rear seat comfort, and features comfortable rear seats with backrests that can be electrically reclined.

Moreover, the rear head restraints too are electrically adjustable and have the S-class-like soft pillow cushioning. The seats also have a memory function. Taking the rear seat comfort a notch further, left rear seat passengers can electrically control the front passenger seat to adjust own legroom. There is also a central armrest with illuminated storage and a USB port minus the heated/cooled cupholder.

Infotainment duties are undertaken by a high-resolution 12.3-inch Mercedes’ COMAND online infotainment system and a 13-speaker 590W Burmester sound system. The infotainment, climate control and interior lighting can be controlled via a touchpad. Also featuring are twin touchpads on the steering and the Mercedes rotary controller dial. However, the version sold in India misses out on the fully-digital instrumentation and gets regular twin dials instead.

The long-wheelbase E-class features a host of safety systems, including seven airbags, attention assist and the Mercedes PreSafe system.

Mercedes has certainly upped the ante on luxury sedans with the launch of the E-class LWB and has created a new segment in India. While the decision to offer the vehicle in LWB version only is a gamble, the German carmaker is confident that the sedan is an ideal fit for India given the adverse road and traffic conditions. Mercedes will be banking on the popularity of the E-class, which has been its best-selling model here, to drive sales. It will be interesting to see how the market responds to the long-wheelbase version in the near term.

