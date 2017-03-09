2017 Maruti Ignis: 5 things to know

Here is a look at some of the important highlights of the all-new Maruti Ignis.

Maruti has launched its new premium offering, the Ignis, in India with pricing starting at Rs 4.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). A rival to the Mahindra KUV100, the Ignis is the smallest and most affordable model to go on sale through the premium Nexa chain of dealerships.

Here is a look at some of the important points of Maruti’s new small car:

1. It gets crossover-inspired styling:

One look at the Ignis and you know it’s a hatchback with prominent crossover styling cues – it is tall and peppered with SUV cues here and there, most prominently the big wheel arches. Maruti has steered clear of over-the-top styling, and has instead gone with finding beauty in proportions. The nose is beautifully composed with an integrated grille-and-headlight cluster, the roof rails and wheel arches are very SUV-like, and the rear is retro-styled, in reference to the Suzukis of yesteryears.

2. Available in four variants:

Like with its other Nexa offerings, the Ignis too is available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Interestingly, the petrol model is available in all four trim levels while the diesel is available in only three. The base Sigma trim is exclusively offered as a petrol unit only.

3. The Ignis is powered by the current crop of Maruti petrol and diesel engines:

While the car is all-new, it is powered by the same 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine that currently powers the Swift and the Baleno, as well as the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. The petrol engine makes 83hp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,200rpm, while the diesel makes 75hp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm at 2,000rpm. Both engines come with five-speed manual gearboxes as standard with the option of an AMT unit on the mid-level Delta and Zeta trims.

4. The interiors are feature-rich and spacious:

The Ignis might be compact from the outside, but is surprisingly roomy on the inside. The seats are space-efficient, rear legroom is good (made better by the space created under the front seat) and the dash is neatly designed. Top variants feature segment-first LED projector headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps, the SmartPlay infotainment system, auto climate control and reverse camera. In terms of safety, dual front airbags and ABS with EBD have been made standard across all variants. The SmartPlay system on the Ignis features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link connectivity, a big step up from the system in other Marutis.

5. The Ignis gets premium pricing:

Maruti has priced the Ignis over a rather wide range with prices starting at Rs 4.59 lakh and going up to Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the most expensive model. Prices for the petrol Ignis range from Rs 4.59 – 6.69 lakh while the diesel is priced in the range of Rs 6.39 – 7.80 lakh. Interestingly, this positions the base petrol model under the Maruti Swift while the top variants are more expensive than the Swift’s top trim.

