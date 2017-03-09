2017 Maruti Ignis: 5 things to know

Here is a look at some of the important highlights of the all-new Maruti Ignis.

1
photo
2017 Maruti Ignis: 5 things to know
By Siddhant Ghalla on Mar 9, 2017

Maruti has launched its new premium offering, the Ignis, in India with pricing starting at Rs 4.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). A rival to the Mahindra KUV100, the Ignis is the smallest and most affordable model to go on sale through the premium Nexa chain of dealerships.

Here is a look at some of the important points of Maruti’s new small car:  

1. It gets crossover-inspired styling:
One look at the Ignis and you know it’s a hatchback with prominent crossover styling cues – it is tall and peppered with SUV cues here and there, most prominently the big wheel arches. Maruti has steered clear of over-the-top styling, and has instead gone with finding beauty in proportions. The nose is beautifully composed with an integrated grille-and-headlight cluster, the roof rails and wheel arches are very SUV-like, and the rear is retro-styled, in reference to the Suzukis of yesteryears.

2. Available in four variants:
Like with its other Nexa offerings, the Ignis too is available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Interestingly, the petrol model is available in all four trim levels while the diesel is available in only three. The base Sigma trim is exclusively offered as a petrol unit only.

3. The Ignis is powered by the current crop of Maruti petrol and diesel engines:
While the car is all-new, it is powered by the same 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine that currently powers the Swift and the Baleno, as well as the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. The petrol engine makes 83hp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,200rpm, while the diesel makes 75hp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm at 2,000rpm. Both engines come with five-speed manual gearboxes as standard with the option of an AMT unit on the mid-level Delta and Zeta trims.

4. The interiors are feature-rich and spacious:
The Ignis might be compact from the outside, but is surprisingly roomy on the inside. The seats are space-efficient, rear legroom is good (made better by the space created under the front seat) and the dash is neatly designed. Top variants feature segment-first LED projector headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps, the SmartPlay infotainment system, auto climate control and reverse camera. In terms of safety, dual front airbags and ABS with EBD have been made standard across all variants. The SmartPlay system on the Ignis features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link connectivity, a big step up from the system in other Marutis.

5. The Ignis gets premium pricing:
Maruti has priced the Ignis over a rather wide range with prices starting at Rs 4.59 lakh and going up to Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the most expensive model. Prices for the petrol Ignis range from Rs 4.59 – 6.69 lakh while the diesel is priced in the range of Rs 6.39 – 7.80 lakh. Interestingly, this positions the base petrol model under the Maruti Swift while the top variants are more expensive than the Swift’s top trim.

More on the Maruti Ignis

Maruti Ignis variant breakup
Maruti Ignis photo gallery
Maruti Ignis first look video

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  maruti ignis
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Maruti Baleno RS: 5 things to know
The Baleno RS 1.0 is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh. We tell you more about it.
24 minutes ago   1 picture
Tata Tigor compact sedan: 5 things to know
The Tigor is set to become the third compact sedan for Tata. Here’s...
31 minutes ago   3 pictures
2017 Maruti Ignis: 5 things to know
Here is a look at some of the important highlights of the all-new Maruti...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Renault Kwid Climber launched at Rs 4.30 lakh
Based on the 1.0-litre Kwid, the Climber gets additional cosmetic detailing...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Tata Nano inspired the Kwid, says Carlos Ghosn
Calls Ratan Tata a visionary in frugal engineering; promises more products...
3 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  64%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  20%
TOTAL VOTES: 1183

Vote now
View previous Polls »